Tula Technology Expands DMD into China, the World’s Electrified Vehicle Market Leader

Testing shows 0.6% increased efficiency for Chinese premium full-size SUV with potential for more

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DMD—Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency, along with a leading global automotive supplier, has developed a Dynamic Motor Drive® (DMD) demonstration vehicle for the Chinese market based on a domestic premium full-size SUV.





DMD is a cost-effective, software-only technology that improves electrified vehicle efficiency and addresses key challenges facing the EV transition: range, battery size, and cost. Tula’s goal with DMD is to aid the switch to electric vehicles by improving their efficiency, and also the efficiency of transitional vehicles like plug-in hybrids.

The demonstration vehicle was developed around a plug-in hybrid full-size SUV, specifically a range-extended EV that includes a small internal combustion engine used only for charging the traction battery. Tula’s DMD was implemented onto the rear primary eDrive, which consisted of an Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) motor and Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) inverter. From start to finish, implementation and testing were completed in roughly six months.

As tested, DMD delivered a 0.6% efficiency benefit on the CLTC when applied only to the rear primary eDrive. With DMD also applied to the front secondary drive, total benefit is projected to increase to 1.5%. It is important to note that DMD shows range improvement in both electric-only driving and range-extended driving. Furthermore, increased benefits can be achieved in mass market vehicles and vehicles that are smaller and lighter than the full-size luxury SUV tested.

The DMD enhanced SUV will be used to demonstrate the technology to Chinese automotive manufacturers and suppliers beginning this month. The demonstrations will help confirm DMD’s ability to improve efficiency and range while achieving production-quality noise and vibration levels required of a premium SUV.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

Contacts

Media: Financial Profiles

Kelly Hull



khull@finprofiles.com

310-622-8252

Investors: Financial Profiles

Julie Kegley



jkegley@finprofiles.com

310-622-8246