Tula Technology Appoints John Fuerst President & Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DMD--The Board of Directors of Tula Technology, Inc., a leader in propulsion efficiency and developer of Dynamic Motor Drive® (DMD), has appointed John Fuerst as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer effective March 1st. R. Scott Bailey, who has served as President and CEO since 2011, has been named Executive Director of the Tula Board of Directors, where he will lead key board initiatives.

“What a great challenge and opportunity to lead the Tula team at this important stage, as we work with the automotive industry to ramp up the integration of our DMD technology into future electrified vehicles,” Fuerst said. “DMD improves the powertrain efficiency across various electrified platforms with a software-only approach, and Tula is progressing with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers to implement DMD on their products. It’s an exciting time for our Tula team as well as for me to lead the Company.”

Fuerst joined Tula in 2016, bringing automotive general and engineering management, as well as business development expertise to Tula. Most recently, he served as Tula’s Senior Vice President DMD and Engineering. Prior to joining Tula, he held senior executive positions at Delphi Automotive, including Vice President of Powertrain Engineering for Delphi Powertrain Systems, President of Delphi Diesel Systems and General Manager of the Delphi powertrain electronics business. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago.

“John is an extremely capable, proven leader who has been instrumental in developing and marketing DMD to OEMs around the world,” Bailey said. “I have had the privilege of working alongside John for the past nine years and have observed his performance and leadership firsthand. I am transitioning to my new role as Executive Director with complete confidence that Tula is in excellent hands.”

About Dynamic Motor Drive®

DMD is a cost-effective, software-only technology that improves electrified vehicle efficiency and addresses key challenges facing the EV transition: range, battery size and cost, while preserving production-quality noise and vibration levels.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including electric, hybrid, gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 400 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology, a privately held company, has been backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

Media: Financial Profiles

Kelly Hull

khull@finprofiles.com

310-622-8252

Investors: Financial Profiles

Julie Kegley

jkegley@finprofiles.com

310-622-8246