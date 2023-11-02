Tufin Wins 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Network Security and Management

Tufin Platform Recognized for Visibility, Compliance, and Policy Automation Strengths

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE—Tufin®, the leader in network and cloud security policy automation, today announced that it won the 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Award for “Most Innovative Network Security and Management.” This is the eleventh year that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has highlighted the year’s leading cybersecurity companies with the InfoSec Innovator awards.





CDM recognized Tufin’s success in centralizing network access management and delivering continuous compliance automation from on-premise to the edge. The Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) provides full visibility and automates access enablement and network changes, ultimately helping to bridge security and process gaps between network and cloud security teams.

“The complexity and constant expansion of today’s enterprise networks mean organizations must utilize tools that provide strong management capabilities from a single platform. This award acknowledges our team’s continued dedication to evolving our platform alongside changing customer priorities to ensure customers can manage company growth securely,” said Ray Brancato, Chief Executive Officer at Tufin.

Tufin recently announced new features for its network and cloud security management platform. The latest version of TOS incorporates several updates that make it easier for enterprises to manage their traditional and cloud infrastructure succinctly and securely. As part of the updates, TOS now streamlines Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) policy management for hybrid networks, provides tools to expedite security audit and compliance efforts, and enhances visibility capabilities.

“Tufin embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” added Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The complete 2023 Top InfoSec Innovators list can be found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Tufin

Tufin provides a single platform for network and cloud security teams to simplify the management of security policies across today’s complex, multi-vendor hybrid networks. The platform gives some of the largest companies in the world the end-to-end visibility and automation tools necessary to swiftly provide new access, enable fast and secure application deployment, and ensure continuous compliance and audit readiness. Tufin’s proven solutions help more than 2,000 customers across industries including healthcare, financial services, utilities, telecommunications and retail to quickly identify and mitigate network risks. For more information, please visit www.tufin.com.

Contacts

Jeff Drew



Tufin Public Relations



P: 617.233.5109



E: jeff.drew@tufin.com

Irene Noser



Cyber Defense Magazine



P: 833.844.9468



E: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com