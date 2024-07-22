TTC Global Appoints Thomas Hadorn as Group CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Growth and AI Integration

AUCKLAND, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TTC Global, an elite provider of software testing services and solutions, has appointed Thomas Hadorn as Group CEO. Hadorn has worked closely with TTC Global since 2009 and brings extensive tech leadership and market expansion experience to the role.









Hadorn has over 25 years’ experience as a technology executive in the QA space across start-up, scale-up, and corporate environments in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Most recently, he led the Asia-Pacific expansion of Tricentis, a leader in test automation, continuous testing, and quality engineering, embedding AI-based testing solutions to accelerate customer software delivery. Prior to Tricentis, Hadorn held European leadership roles at HP Enterprise/Mercury Interactive and IBM/Rational Software.

Hadorn’s tenure at Tricentis has strengthened the global partnership between TTC Global and Tricentis, enabling both organisations to collaboratively deliver superior testing solutions and services to clients worldwide.

“Having been part of the testing ecosystem for over two decades, I have witnessed many evolutions of the industry. The field is now experiencing a significant shift due to AI advancements. I am excited to see this next chapter and bring my expertise to further accelerate the company’s growth,” said Hadorn. He added, “My approach has always been anchored in maximising customer value, lean principles, innovation, and enhancing go-to-market velocity. I look forward to layering this philosophy on TTC Global’s strong foundation.”

Grant Borrie, Founder and Executive Director of TTC Global, commented, “When the TTC Board chose to appoint a global CEO, it was a tall ask. TTC is a rapidly evolving organisation, with an innovative culture spanning multiple geographies. Thomas Hadorn possesses extensive global market experience, has an exciting vision for the future, and is deeply aligned with TTC’s people and culture. His business acumen, market knowledge, empathy for people and customers, and proven leadership were all important attributes.”

Under Hadorn’s leadership, TTC Global will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in software testing, quality engineering and AI, driving the industry with solutions that deliver measurable value to clients.

About TTC Global:

TTC Global, formerly The Testing Consultancy, is a leading software assurance and testing services provider. Founded in 2004 in New Zealand, TTC Global serves corporations, government entities, and organisations worldwide with innovative quality assurance solutions. Our consultants integrate advanced AI to enhance development speed, quality, and cost efficiency. We help clients increase development speed and quality while reducing risk and cost. With offices across New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and strategic partnerships with several of the world’s leading technology companies, TTC Global combines global insights with local expertise. Our mission to transform technology delivery through advanced software quality assurance helps customers achieve faster time-to-market, higher quality, and lower costs.

To learn more, ttcglobal.com

Contacts

David P. Rabalais



david.rabalais@ttcglobal.com