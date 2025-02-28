TSS Solutions is Honored as a GrowFL Florida Company to Watch

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#radar--TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, was honored as a GrowFL “Florida Company to Watch” during an awards gala Thursday evening at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando.

Chosen from more than 500 nominees, the Florida Companies to Watch Award winners represent a diverse range of industries, all demonstrating impressive growth potential. TSS Solutions was recognized for its innovative products and services, strong leadership, and dedication to making a positive impact locally and statewide.

Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions, called the award “a testament to the men and women who make up our TSS team. Their industry-leading expertise, spirit of collaboration, and commitment to innovation have shaped our workplace culture and continue to fuel our success.” DiFrisco accepted the award alongside members of the TSS leadership team.

GrowFL announced the 50 honorees following a rigorous judging process by a panel comprising past honorees, entrepreneurs, economic development professionals, and Florida business leaders.

Companies were evaluated on a comprehensive set of criteria including:

Growth in employment

Impact on job creation

Sales growth

Financial performance

Innovation in products or services

Response to adversity

Community Involvement

For eligibility, companies must be headquartered in Florida with six to 150 employees and annual revenue between $750,000 and $100 million. Over the past four years, these honorees collectively generated nearly $2 billion in revenue and created 1,462 jobs, reflecting a remarkable 180 percent revenue increase and 127 percent job growth. This translates to an average annual revenue growth of 45 percent and 32 percent employee growth.

The 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards program was sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.

GrowFL is Florida's premier organization dedicated to accelerating the success of second-stage companies. We equip these high-growth businesses (with at least 6 employees and $750,000 in revenue) with the tools and connections they need to overcome unique challenges and achieve their full potential. Through our diverse programs and proven methods, GrowFL empowers Florida's second-stage companies to drive economic prosperity throughout the state. GrowFL.com

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

Media Contact:

Paul Lefton, TSS Solutions

321.242.0000

Paul.Lefton@TSSsolutions.com