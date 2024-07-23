TSS Solutions, Intersoft Electronics Inc. US sign Cooperation Agreement for U.S. Military Air Surveillance Radar SLEP and CUAS Opportunities

FARNBOROUGH, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#radar—Intersoft Electronics Inc. US of Naples, Florida, and TSS Solutions of Melbourne, Florida, are combining forces to develop and deliver Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Service Life Extension Programs (SLEP), as well as Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS)/anti-drone opportunities, to the U.S. military. Both companies are well positioned and complement each other’s seasoned radar manufacturing capabilities.





The announcement was made during the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.

Intersoft and TSS Solutions signed the agreement Monday, leveraging the companies’ great synergies to satisfy the growing demand for ASR SLEP to modernize aging systems. “The combination of these two radar powerhouses will serve the U.S. Warfighter and Government well,” says Michael Espinola, CEO of Intersoft Electronics Inc.

Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions, echoes Espinola’s optimism about the agreement. “TSS has a long track record of success partnering with industry leaders to innovate world-class, cost-effective solutions for the Warfighter,” DiFrisco said. “Our partnerships with Intersoft, in particular, have produced industry-leading results. We have every expectation of raising the bar even higher with this latest collaboration.”

The scalable radar solutions comprising the new agreement integrate Intersoft’s ASR-M®, a modular approach to Airport Surveillance Radar that embeds advanced technologies to enhance radar performance. The modularity accelerates system integration and commissioning while reducing costs in production, maintenance, and support.

The core of ASR-M® is the Next Generation Signal Processor (NGSP®), which features patented, innovative technologies that address current and emerging challenges, such as wind farm mitigation, anomalous propagation, and 5G interference.

With a pedigree of 40 years in design, development, manufacturing and field services, Intersoft Electronics has become a reference in radar technology and CNS services worldwide. Intersoft-electronics.com.

Founded in 1991, TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management company, is a global defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. TSSsolutions.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornCapitalManagement.com

