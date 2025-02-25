TSS Solutions Appoints Harry Wilson as VP of Production

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#radar--TSS Solutions, a global defense electronics company focused on the repair, modernization, operations, maintenance, and leasing of radar systems, has appointed Harry Wilson as Vice President of Production.

In this new role, Harry is responsible for guiding the Production teams that repair and upgrade radar system components, fabricate cables and harnesses, and manufacture the new TSS TIGAR tactical radar system from the ground up. He joined TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, in 2020 and previously held positions as the Director of Production, Production Manager, and the Radar Upgrade Program Manager.

"Harry's leadership has been instrumental in driving our production efficiency and innovation since he joined the TSS team five years ago,” said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. “His deep understanding of our mission and commitment to excellence make him the clear choice to lead our Production team as our business continues to grow.”

Harry is a retired military veteran with more than 30 years of management and radar-related experience in Maritime Navigation Systems, Surface Search Radar Systems, Automatic Tracking Radar Systems, and Air Surveillance Radar Systems. He served as an Electronics Radar Technician in the U.S. Air Force and led U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Maritime Navigation projects and programs, including Surface Search Radar Systems, Small Boat Integrated Navigation Systems, and Nationwide Differential GPS. In addition, he served as an Operations Manager and Executive Officer at the USCG Navigation Center and possesses cross programmatic and interagency leadership experience.

Harry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Troy University, and is working toward a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Program Management.

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed position radar and satellite communications systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. www.tsssolutions.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornCapitalManagemement.com

