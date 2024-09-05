TSS Solutions Appoints Daniel Bridenbaugh as Chief Financial Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#radar—TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, has announced the appointment of Daniel Bridenbaugh as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.









“Daniel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team at TSS, and he has demonstrated a keen ability to strategize and drive growth while enhancing our operational efficiency,” said Don DiFrisco, TSS Solutions President and CEO. “We are confident that Daniel will help us advance our strategic objectives as we build on our reputation as innovators in developing cost-effective Radar and SATCOM solutions for our customers.”

Daniel has served as Controller for TSS Solutions since joining the company in February. He has more than 30 years of financial and accounting leadership experience. In his new role as CFO, he will develop and oversee financial growth strategies for the company while managing day-to-day financial operations. In addition to overseeing all accounting, FP&A, treasury and audit functions, Daniel is the head of the Human Resources, Material Management, and Information Technology departments.

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Georgia State University and a Master of Accountancy from Nova Southeastern University. He is licensed as both a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Managerial Accountant.

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers’ missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

Contacts

Paul Lefton, TSS Solutions



321.242.0000



Paul.Lefton@TSSsolutions.com