TSS Solutions Appoints Chris Fronk as CFO

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TSS Solutions, an Acorn Growth Company, announces Chris Fronk has been appointed Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

Chris brings great strategic and operational value to TSS Solutions, shaping and executing continued growth within the radar depot segment as well as developing innovative approaches for new business areas such as FMS radar upgrades, integrating advanced technologies that enhance radar performance, and radar support services. Chris has over 25 years of finance experience with two major defense contractors located on the Space Coast, previously serving as Finance Director in the Space and Airborne Segment for L3Harris Technologies. He successfully guided his division through two large mergers while exceeding growth objectives.

“I am excited to have Chris join the TSS leadership team, assuming this critical role. He will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth, leading the company in the upgrade, repair, operation & maintenance of radar and SATCOM systems around the globe,” said Don DiFrisco, President, and CEO. “His ability to accurately assess, analyze and execute financial responsibilities will be invaluable to TSS and Acorn.”

“We welcome Chris to the team as he develops and oversees financial growth strategies and objectives that continue to make TSS a leading surveillance radar repair station across the world. His experience will surely add value and contribute to the stellar reputation that TSS Solutions has globally,” said Dr. Darryl Wilkerson, Partner, and COO for Acorn Growth Companies.

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries with depot repairs, technology insertions, field installations and training. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers’ missions globally. The people of TSS Solutions are proud to support the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom around the world. www.tsssolutions.com.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

