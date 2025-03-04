TSG Launches Cutting-Edge Portal for Payments Industry Insights

TSG Portal is accessible to millions of payments professionals worldwide

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Analytics--TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm in the payments industry, is excited to announce the launch of TSG Portal, a centralized platform designed to enhance how payments professionals access critical benchmarking data, insights, and reporting. Developed with a user-first approach, TSG Portal streamlines the experience for analysts, executives, and everyone in between, empowering businesses to quickly make informed, data-driven decisions.

TSG Portal is available to all AIM (Acquiring Industry Metrics), GEM (Global Experience Monitoring), and eReports subscribing companies and their employees, reaching over one million payments professionals worldwide.

"This launch marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering best-in-class benchmarking software to the payments industry," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. "We’ve designed this platform to provide seamless access to the data and insights our clients rely on, making it easier than ever to uncover opportunities and drive strategic growth."

Key Features of TSG Portal:

Effortless Access: A single sign-on experience for all TSG products

A single sign-on experience for all TSG products Customizable Insights: Tailored dashboards, query building, and reports to fit unique business needs

Enhanced Navigation: Intuitive UI and cross-platform search capabilities to quickly locate essential data

Intuitive UI and cross-platform search capabilities to quickly locate essential data Personalized Support: An integrated helpdesk that directly connects to experts to solve your requests quickly

Personalized Support: An integrated helpdesk that directly connects to experts to solve your requests quickly

On-Demand Product Trials: Users can explore and evaluate new solutions within the platform at the click of a button

Users can explore and evaluate new solutions within the platform at the click of a button AIM: Makes benchmarking a merchant portfolio easy, with access to thousands of data points on 4M+ merchants across 250+ industries. AIM enables informed decisions on pricing, profitability, attrition, and growth.

GEM: A comprehensive touchpoint monitoring solution designed specifically for payments. GEM monitors transactions and pings from 35+ global locations to benchmark performance, improve end-user experiences, and prevent revenue losses.

A comprehensive touchpoint monitoring solution designed specifically for payments. GEM monitors transactions and pings from 35+ global locations to benchmark performance, improve end-user experiences, and prevent revenue losses. eReports: Direct insights into the merchant acceptance space backed by primary research, surveys, proprietary data, and subject matter expertise. With an ever-growing library, eReports helps leaders make informed decisions quickly.

Non-subscribers may visit TSG Portal, create an account, and try products to experience the platform’s capabilities firsthand. To get started, visit the signup page.

"We are thrilled to introduce TSG Portal to our clients," said Andy Nuss, Head of Experience & Marketing at TSG. "This platform represents a significant milestone in our journey to enhance client experience and streamline access to our suite of products. TSG Portal will be crucial in driving retention and awareness of our full product suite.”

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.

