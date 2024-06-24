TrustQuay Viewpoint Rebrands to Quantios Following Successful Merger

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrustQuay Viewpoint, a global SaaS provider to the Wealth, Trust and Corporate services (TCSP) industry has rebranded to Quantios, as the business sets out its mission to lead digital transformation in the sector.





This rebrand, following the merger between TrustQuay and Viewpoint in May 2023, is the final step in the consolidation of the two companies and marks a new beginning, solidifying Quantios as a global player. Drawing on the heritage and expertise of TrustQuay and Viewpoint, Quantios aims to accelerate technology innovation in the TCSP sector.

With a client base of over 600 international firms, Quantios strives to deliver product innovation in the SaaS space, as well as enhancing global customer service, and extending its capabilities across a broader geographic scope and into more diverse regulatory environments.

Quantios will be expanding its extensive industry knowledge and understanding of jurisdictional specifics to continually innovate and accelerate digital advancement to the sector.

The name ‘Quantios’ conveys modernity, precision, and intelligence, honouring the company’s 40-year legacy of expertise in the TCSP industry. Designed to resonate on a global scale, the new identity mirrors the company’s combined expansive reach and diverse clientele.

Guy Harrison, CEO of Quantios, said: “The rebrand to Quantios marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the industry on a path towards fully realising the potential of digitalisation, enabling our clients to extract maximum value from digital advancements.

“We are dedicated to being the platform of choice that facilitates governance, operations, and investment globally.”

About Quantios

Quantios is a global SaaS provider to the Wealth, Trust, and Corporate Services (TCSP) industry. As a market leader, Quantios is committed to leading the digital transformation within the sector. Its technology ensures seamless global compliance and streamlined administration, empowering clients to focus on expanding their operations without the complexities typically involved.

With 40 years of industry experience, Quantios deeply understands the diverse and complex needs of its customers. It uses this expertise to deliver comprehensive SaaS solutions that ensure robust data governance and simplify regulatory compliance.

The company employs over 300 skilled professionals who are dedicated to meeting evolving customer needs. To date, Quantios has partnered with over 600 organisations worldwide, helping them achieve higher efficiency, scale, and growth through digital transformation.

quantios.com

