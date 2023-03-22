Trusted by 22 of the Top 25 Property and Casualty Carriers, Insurity Strengthens Its Position as a Top 2 Core System Provider for P&C Software

In addition to being a top two core system provider, Insurity is the largest cloud-based provider of insurance software in the market, with more than 400 of its 500+ customers already deployed in the cloud

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today further affirmed its top two position, announcing it’s now the trusted partner for 22 of the top 25 property and casualty (P&C) carriers and 7 of the top 10 U.S. MGAs. This represents a significant increase in the P&C industry’s largest carriers leveraging Insurity’s cloud-based and fully configurable policy, billing, claims, and analytics solutions.

“ Insurity is honored to be trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers as they innovate in their organizations, grow their businesses, and provide exceptional experiences for their policyholders,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Our mission is to empower insurance organizations to quickly capitalize on new opportunities by delivering the world’s most configurable, cloud-native, easy-to-use, and intuitively analytical software. We deliver on that mission daily with the largest players in our industry.”

Insurity is the largest cloud-based provider of insurance software in the market, with over 400 of its 500 customers already deployed in the cloud. It is also in the top 2 core system providers in the P&C industry. Insurity’s rise to the number-two position of core system providers is attributed to the quality of its cloud-based and fully configurable solutions, data management and analytics expertise, strategic acquisitions, insurance expertise, and understanding of the new and emerging market opportunities.

“ The P&C industry is undergoing rapid change, and the companies that will lead the way can quickly adapt to new technologies and modernize their operations,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ Our customers redefine insurance products and expand into new markets quickly. Those who embrace cloud-based software and prioritize configurability over customization will not only stay ahead of the curve, but also they will be able to provide their policyholders with the best possible products and services, which will drive growth and profitability.”

Insurity’s product suite comprises of cloud-based policy administration, billing, and claims management solutions. In addition to these core offerings, Insurity provides Sure Underwriting Workbench, which allows carriers to streamline the underwriting process in one cloud-native platform with a highly-configurable rules engine, Sure Premium Audit to fully automate the premium audit process and uncover missing premium, and Insurity Analytics to provide real-time, data-driven insights to carriers. This is complemented by Insurity’s commitment to the MGA space and creating the most comprehensive MGA product suite already used by 7 of the top 10 MGAs.

To learn more about how Insurity’s cloud-based solutions can benefit your organization, please get in touch with Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

