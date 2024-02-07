Trustate Unveils Digital Solution For Trust and Estate Management: The Estate Balance Sheet with Instant Accountings

Automated editing, limitless customization, & native plugin for instant accountings with estate balance sheets

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustate, a leader in estate and trust management solutions, announced the launch of its latest digital solution: The Estate Balance Sheet with Instant Accountings. Designed to revolutionize the way professionals manage trusts and estates, this cutting-edge tool offers comprehensive and streamlined estate organization, providing users with a clear, concise, and dynamic overview of their estate’s assets, liabilities, and distributions.









Softly launched in December, The Estate Balance Sheet with Instant Accountings has garnered such high demand that its public launch came sooner than anticipated. Specifically designed for Trust Estate Attorneys and Trust companies, this innovative solution is reshaping the landscape of trust and estate management with its advanced features and user-friendly interface.

The use of traditional balance sheets conducted on Excel poses significant limitations in today’s collaborative and dynamic business environment. The static nature of Excel sheets restricts real-time collaboration and responsiveness to changes. Trustate’s innovative technology addresses this issue by offering a digital alternative that enables seamless collaboration among internal team members and clients. This digital solution allows for real-time sharing and updating of the balance sheet, fostering a more interactive and efficient workflow in trust and estate management.

“Our Estate Balance Sheet is a game-changer in the world of estate planning and administration and exemplifies our commitment to empowering professionals with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and ease,” says Leah Del Percio, CEO of Trustate. “We leverage the state-of-the-art technology and a user-friendly interface to facilitate a holistic view of estates and trusts, enabling users to efficiently manage and plan for the distribution of assets.”

Key features of Trustate’s Estate Balance Sheet include:

Comprehensive Asset Tracking: Users can effortlessly catalog and monitor diverse assets, including real property, investments, life insurance, and more, in a centralized location.

Instant Accountings: Trustate's Estate Balance Sheet incorporates instant calculations to provide users with valuable insights into each estate and trust matter. These calculations include tax projections, estate/trust accountings, and recommendations for optimizing the distribution and categorization of assets.

Liability Management: clear overview of liabilities, debts, and obligations associated with the estate, aiding in better decision-making and planning.

clear overview of liabilities, debts, and obligations associated with the estate, aiding in better decision-making and planning. Dynamic Distribution Planning: Users can strategize and simulate different distribution scenarios, ensuring efficient and effective estate planning while considering various contingencies.

Collaborative Capabilities: Facilitating seamless collaboration among estate administrators, beneficiaries, and professional advisors to streamline communication and decision-making processes.

Launching the Estate Balance Sheet reinforces Trustate’s position as an industry leader in estate management solutions. With its intuitive interface and robust features, the platform is poised to set a new standard in trust and estate planning and administration.

For more information about Trustate and the Estate Balance Sheet, visit Trustate.com, or sign up for a demo.

About Trustate

Trustate is a leading provider of innovative estate management solutions, dedicated to simplifying the complexities of trust and estate planning and administration. With a focus on leveraging technology to empower professionals, Trustate offers user-friendly tools to streamline asset organization, distribution planning, and collaborative estate management.

