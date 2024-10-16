Trustate and SproutEd Partner to Revolutionize Trusts & Estates Education with Exclusive CLE Webinars for Legal Professionals

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trustate, a leading software provider for trusts and estates professionals, and SproutEd, the premier Continuing Legal Education provider specializing in continuing legal education (CLE), are excited to announce a strategic partnership to offer expertly curated trusts and estates CLE webinars to legal professionals. This collaboration is particularly important given that education related to trusts and estates is often underrepresented in CLE programming compared to other legal practice areas.





Attorneys in most states are required to complete between 12 and 15 CLE hours annually to remain compliant with state bar requirements. However, despite the vast number of CLE courses available, it is harder to find high-quality, specialized education in trusts and estates law. This partnership between Trustate and SproutEd will address this gap by offering valuable, specialized programming that attorneys need to stay current and competitive in their practice.

As part of this exciting new offering, Trustate will create expert content specific to trusts and estates, and Trustate users, or Trugurus as they are known, will gain complimentary access to all Trustate-produced CLE webinars via SproutEd —an enormous value that enhances their Trustate subscription. The webinars will cover key areas such as trust funding, probate administration, fiduciary duties, and other critical topics, providing attorneys with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in this niche but crucial legal field.

“Education is the cornerstone of any successful legal career, and we understand how vital it is for attorneys to stay current with evolving laws and best practices,” said Tara Faquir, of Trustate. “By partnering with SproutEd, we’re not only filling a significant gap in trusts and estates education but also giving our Trugurus access to the continuing education they need to stay compliant with CLE requirements. This partnership adds tremendous value to our offerings.”

SproutEd, known for delivering high-quality, practical CLE content across various legal disciplines, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to partner with Trustate to shine a spotlight on the trusts and estates field,” said Lyndsi Lane, President of SproutEd. “This collaboration allows us to provide specialized, expert-driven CLE content that not only helps attorneys meet their yearly CLE obligations but also equips them with critical knowledge in a less commonly offered area of law.”

By joining forces, Trustate and SproutEd offer legal professionals unparalleled access to top-tier education in trusts and estates law, ensuring attorneys can meet their CLE requirements while gaining vital expertise in a highly specialized field.

Trustate is a leading provider of innovative estate management solutions, dedicated to simplifying the complexities of trust and estate planning and administration. With a focus on leveraging technology to empower professionals, Trustate offers user-friendly tools to streamline asset organization, distribution planning, and collaborative estate management.

SproutEd was born out of a desire to transform the outdated world of Continuing Legal Education. It started as a simple idea: What if legal professionals could engage with CLE courses they actually want to take? We believe in a future where legal education is not a dull requirement but an exciting opportunity for growth and have been on a journey to make this idea a reality since our inception. For more information, visit www.sprouteducation.com.

