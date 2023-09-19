TruStage™ renames CuneXus, Digital Storefront and adds Digital Deposits Solution

In just 24 days Chartway Credit Union generated more than 500 new certificates and over $3 million in deposits with new solution

Today, TruStage announced CuneXus will be known as 'Digital Storefront'. The new name reflects the fintech's evolution since it was acquired by TruStage in 2020 and aligns with the organization's rebrand in May of this year.





The TruStage Digital Storefront helps financial institutions elevate their customers’ buying, account opening and borrowing experience. Through its adaptable Digital Storefront, financial institutions can personalize which offers (and pre-approvals) they want to present to consumers for lending, deposit products, insurance or financial services.

With the TruStage Digital Deposits solution there’s no branch visit or contact center call, no un-necessary data entry or interaction with back-office staff. The share is opened immediately and completely digitally. The member only needs to enter how much they want to deposit and what account it should come from.

Recently, Chartway Credit Union launched a test of the TruStage Digital Deposit solution with a small segment of its membership. According to Chartway, in just 24 days, they generated 517 new certificates and over $3.04 million in deposits.

“We launched the Digital Storefront without any prior marketing or member communications and immediately saw results,” said Melissa Cade, senior vice president (SVP) of Product and Innovation at Chartway Credit Union. “Previously it took approximately 20 minutes to open a CD. Through this solution, the average time to open a CD from application to start is now under two minutes. With the CDs opened thus far in the Digital Storefront, we estimate 10,340 minutes of operational time saved.”

“This is truly a touchless transaction, for both consumers and credit union staff,” said TruStage product manager, Danielle Engel. “Consumers expect quick and easy interactions from their financial institutions. This allows them to complete the transaction on any device at any time.”

“Our objective is to provide a digital marketing application credit unions can use to offer deposit, loan and insurance products according to their own strategies and market conditions, said TruStage vice president of Technology, Brian Bodell. “Leaders like Chartway have provided invaluable guidance on how our platform needs to perform to delight their members and differentiate their credit union.”

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment, and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

Since 1959, Chartway has been unlocking the potential of individuals and families so they can thrive. Member-owned and values-driven, our $2.7 billion credit union proudly serves more than 200,000 members with branches in Utah, Texas, and Virginia. We’ve been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions, included on American Banker’s Top Credit Union to Work For list, and received numerous other top workplace and best credit union accolades. Reflecting a bright way forward, our charitable arm – the Chartway Promise Foundation – has raised nearly $14 million to provide medically fragile children and their families memorable experiences that bring joy, hope, and smiles. For information on our vibrant organization, please visit www.Chartway.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

