Trusst AI: The Breakthrough Innovators in CX, Backed by OIF Ventures

The Name You Wish You Knew Sooner

Key Highlights:

Emerging AI tech company redefining customer experience (CX)

Secures backing from leading venture capital firm OIF Ventures

Humanizing data-smart AI agents for seamless customer interactions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AI #AI--Trusst AI, a fast-growing Australian and U.S.-based artificial intelligence company, is redefining customer experience (CX) with its breakthrough AI agents - now backed by leading venture capital firm OIF Ventures. With a multimillion-dollar investment from OIF, Trusst AI is accelerating its global expansion, delivering AI-powered customer interactions that are as seamless as they are intelligent.

By capturing and analyzing every chat, voice call, complaint, survey, text, email, and social media interaction, Trusst AI delivers an AI experience that continuously evolves, driving smarter, more meaningful customer connections. The industry is taking notice.

For David Shein, Partner at OIF, Trusst AI represents an opportunity to partner with an exceptionally high quality founding team, operating at the intersection of their deep domain expertise and the massive tailwinds in the agentic AI space.

"We’re incredibly excited to be backing Sarel and Ryan. Their deep domain expertise, combined with the best-in-class product they’ve built, puts them in a fantastic position to take on what is an immense opportunity for disruption in the CX space. We’re looking forward to being a part of the journey and can’t wait to see what’s next.” says Shein.

With 35 years of combined expertise in AI, data, and customer experience, Sarel Roets and Ryan Kohler drive the vision behind Trusst AI. From their early days at Dimension Data in South Africa, they have focused on transforming CX through intelligent automation. Roets, a proven entrepreneur, co-founded VoiceFoundry, later acquired by TTEC in 2020, while Kohler brings nearly two decades of AI-driven CX innovation, including five years as a Lead Customer Experience Architect at AWS. Together, they are redefining AI-powered customer interactions - delivering adaptable, business-first solutions that put companies in control of their AI strategy.

Leading companies are turning to Trusst AI to transform their customer experience strategies leveraging Amazon Bedrock. Vocus is among the latest to make the shift, enlisting Trusst AI to spearhead its contact center optimization and digitization strategy.

"Vocus partners with Trusst AI to lead our contact center transformation, unlocking new efficiencies and elevating customer experience," says Peter Beckwith, GM Technology and Analytics - Consumer, Vocus.

With industry leaders embracing Trusst AI, the future of customer experience is evolving - faster, smarter, and more human than ever.

Trusst AI’s innovative model means customers will no longer be left hammering their keyboards in frustration, demanding a human agent. Instead, as Trusst AI CEO Sarel Roets puts it:

"Trusst AI has raised the bar, delivering customized AI technology that deploys within our client's environment and is governed by their security. Real-time deep data insights power AI agents with natural language, empathy, and other human-like qualities. Our clients report a reduction in churn, a continuous increase in sales and greater confidence in customer retention and NPS through continuous optimization,” says Roets. “Imagine a clone of your best staff member working 24/7. Picture an AI agent your customers would call back for. That’s Trusst AI.”

About Trusst AI

Trusst AI turns customer conversations into intelligent action, learning in real time to optimize AI agent solutions, enhance customer experiences, boost sales, and reduce churn. As an AI partner, Trusst AI unlocks valuable insights to drive meaningful and effective engagements and refine future conversations for smarter, more impactful results.

To learn more, visit trusst.ai

Media Contact

For more information or to request an interview or podcast appearance, contact:

Pia Dorer

Studio Oi

T: +61.420.434.400 (AUS)

T: +1.805.618.1540 (USA)

pia@studio-oi.com