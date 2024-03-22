Trupanion Named 2024 Stevie® Awards Finalist for Three Sales & Customer Service Categories

18th annual awards will be presented on April 12 in Las Vegas

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, was named a 2024 Stevie® Awards finalist in three Sales & Customer Service categories, solidifying Trupanion as a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the following categories:





Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, Financial Services

Contact Center of the Year, Financial Services

Inside and Telesales Team of the Year

Trupanion strives to offer an unparalleled member experience, including being available to support new and existing pet parents 24/7, 365 days per year. In 2023, Trupanion’s Customer Service team supported over 41,000 members who needed round-the-clock support, calling in outside of normal business hours. Trupanion’s member-centric approach is reflected in its strong Net Promoter Score (NPS) which averaged over 72 in 2023.

“I am incredibly proud of the first-class experiences our contact center teams provide to pet parents, any time or day of the year. We think of our members in everything we do, ensuring we’re always available when pets and pet parents need us the most,” says Brian Daily, Trupanion’s Vice President of Contact Center. “Our consistent monthly retention rate of over 98% is a testament to the overall experience and value Trupanion provides to pet owners. I am thrilled that the Stevie Awards are recognizing our pet passionate, hard-working member-facing contact center teams.”

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

“2024 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they’ve received from the Stevie judges,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the April 12 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together.”

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements will be revealed on Friday, April 12, live in Las Vegas, Nevada, where more than 400 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP.” The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

