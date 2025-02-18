TruLite Health Bolsters Health Equity Expertise with Expanded Leadership Team

Newly appointed President Walter D. Conwell, MD, MBA, poised to broaden reach with healthcare organizations nationwide

Two board members bring additional expertise in health equity innovation and regulation

Leadership team committed to TruLite’s exponential growth potential as only health equity solution addressing clinical bias at point of care

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruLite Health, developer of the only health equity solution to remediate clinical bias, has expanded the leadership team as the company strengthens artificial intelligence capabilities and scales to meet the needs of hospital systems, educational institutions and other healthcare organizations nationwide.

Walter D. Conwell, MD, MBA, now serves as president. Previously serving as chief diversity and inclusion officer and associate dean for faculty development at the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) in Atlanta, Conwell is lauded for his health equity expertise, having led the development and implementation of a comprehensive equity strategic framework for the institution. He is also a practicing internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine physician. Conwell has published numerous peer-reviewed articles on medical education, health economics and health equity.

Conwell is focused on expanding the awareness and implementation of TruLite's innovative software, Truity™, which addresses clinical bias at the point of care by driving patient-specific clinical, social and behavioral interventions that lead to improved healthcare outcomes and costs.

“Through explainable AI and machine learning, TruLite has the potential to evolve health equity initiatives in a way no other solution can,” said Conwell. “To help lead an organization through such transformational change is an incredible opportunity, and I’m eager to leverage my medical and institutional background to significantly advance health equity in this country.”

In addition to appointing a new president, TruLite has added two board members:

Edmondo Robinson, MD, MBA, is a national leader in digital health and innovation with over 25 years of experience in healthcare delivery, management and leadership. He is a member of the board of directors at Ardent Health Services (NYSE: ARDT) and the University of Vermont Health Network.

Caleb DesRosiers, JD, MPA, is a pharmaceutical and managed care services executive with experience in venture capital, regulatory affairs and public policy. He is a member of the board of directors of Daxor Corp (NASDAQ: DXR).

“We have the right team and technology in place to significantly address health equity at grand scale,” said TruLite Founder and CEO Alan Roga, MD. “The demand for our solution is growing as more healthcare organizations understand the multi-faceted impact of health equity and prioritize clinical strategies to improve care while lowering overall costs. Enhancing the expertise on our own team is a pivotal move amid growth opportunities.”

Leveraging the largest health equity knowledge base, TruLite’s Truity software directly integrates into electronic health records (EHRs). It provides patient-specific actions and interventions for clinicians, care teams and patients within the workflow. This integration empowers providers to improve equity at the point of care and aligns with regulatory drivers, including the Joint Commission, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and Food and Drug Administration.

Learn how Truity works and more about the health equity champions behind TruLite’s innovations.

About TruLite Health

TruLite Health has developed the first and only health equity platform designed to address systemic inequities at the point of care. Its innovative software – Truity™ – leverages a unique health equity knowledge base, AI and machine learning to drive targeted interventions for diverse patient populations, improve outcomes and reduce costs. More at trulitehealth.com.

