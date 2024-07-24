TruePoint Solutions Announces Leadership Transition

Bert Auburn to become Chief Executive Officer effective July 22, 2024





LOOMIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruePoint Solutions, LLC (“TruePoint” or the “Company”), a leading provider of government software implementation and support services, is pleased to announce that Bert Auburn will become its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 22. Mr. Auburn will succeed current CEO and co-founder Kent Johnson, who will continue to stay involved with the business as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Auburn has nearly three decades of experience in the government technology sector, and he brings a strong track record of growing and scaling organizations while maintaining best-in-class client service. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Schneider Geospatial, a leading provider of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions to hundreds of municipal, county, state, federal, and private entities. Prior to Schneider Geospatial, Mr. Auburn served as the Chief Growth Officer at Kofile, a leading provider of Critical Records Management solutions to county, local, and state government organizations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bert to the TruePoint team. He is a proven executive with a tremendous track record of success within the government technology industry,” said Kent Johnson, now former CEO of TruePoint. “Bert’s people-first approach, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, employee growth, and culture development will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers while maintaining our unwavering commitment to our employees.”

“The TruePoint team has built an exceptional business and I look forward to being a part of the next phase of the Company’s journey. I am extremely excited by the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team as TruePoint’s CEO,” said Bert Auburn, now CEO of TruePoint. “TruePoint’s position today in the market, the quality of its team, its top-notch culture, and its best-in-class service delivery and customer service give me tremendous confidence that we will execute on our long-term strategy and will continue to develop into a leader of significant scale in the Government IT services sector.”

“Bert is a great addition to the leadership team at TruePoint. His industry expertise and experience with scaling organizations will be a tremendous benefit to the Company as it continues to execute on its growth strategy,” said Keith Collins, TruePoint Board Member and Managing Director at Seaside Equity Partners.

About TruePoint:

TruePoint is a leading provider of government software implementation and support services for municipal land and asset management software products to a long-standing base of state and local government clients. The Company also offers a comprehensive suite of utility billing and agricultural irrigation management software products to utility and special district customers. TruePoint was founded in 2004 and is based in Loomis, CA.

For additional information on TruePoint Solutions, see https://www.truepointsolutions.com/

About Seaside Equity Partners:

Seaside Equity Partners is a growth-oriented and operationally focused private equity firm based in San Diego, CA. The firm seeks to provide capital, resources and strategic support to leading mission critical services businesses that are headquartered in the Western United States. Seaside is currently investing out of a $325 million investment vehicle that closed in December 2022, which focuses on partnering with founder, family, and entrepreneur-owned businesses.

For additional information on Seaside Equity Partners, see http://www.seasideequity.com

Contacts

marketing@truepointsolutions.com