TrueNorth Welcomes Brandy Young to Advisory Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueNorth, a leading global financial technology services company, today announced the pivotal addition of Brandy Young to its Advisory Board, a strategic move key to supporting TrueNorth’s expansion into partnering with banks and credit unions. Currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Retail Banking at TBK Bank, Brandy has extensive experience in banking operations. During her tenure at TBK, Brandy has overseen five acquisitions, and continues to support the ongoing strategic initiatives of the Bank.





“It is with great pleasure that I accept a role on the Advisory Board for TrueNorth,” said Young. “I am genuinely excited to support the company with its vision and growth objectives. Together, we will continue to navigate the ever-evolving financial services landscape, and hope to build some of the biggest names of tomorrow through TrueNorth’s innovative financial software offerings.”

“We are thrilled to have Brandy join our Advisory Board,” CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman said. “Her wealth of experience in branch operations, compliance, product development, enterprise fraud management and more will be indispensable as TrueNorth ventures deeper into the banking and credit union sector. We are confident she will be an exceptional asset to the team.”

Brandy has over 20 years of financial services and banking experience. Prior to joining TBK Bank, she worked for community banks in North Central Texas where she led retail, deposit operations and information technology. Furthermore, she has demonstrated leadership with prior Board experience, having served on the board of EPay Resources.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is one of the largest and most successful financial technology services companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–Upgrade, LendingClub, and Dianrong. The company specializes in enabling digital banking solutions, having built 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused approach enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for the financial services industry. TrueNorth is headquartered in New York City, with development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

