TrueLearn Acquires Medality, a Leading Education and Practice Development Platform for Radiologists

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthcareeducation--TrueLearn, a leading healthcare digital learning and analytics platform, has expanded its platform through the acquisition of Medality (formerly MRI Online), a leading provider of education and practice development solutions for radiologists. This acquisition reinforces TrueLearn’s commitment to bringing best-in-class content and software to more areas of healthcare education.

Medality’s leading case-based microlearning and clinical simulations are developed in partnership with hundreds of top academic faculty radiologists and help enable radiologists to upskill efficiently in high-growth imaging areas, improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing turnaround times, and expanding practice breadth. Serving private radiology practices, academic programs, hospital imaging departments, and radiologists worldwide, Medality delivers tailored solutions to advance radiology education and practice development.

“Partnering with Medality is a significant step forward in our mission to enhance healthcare education,” said TrueLearn’s CEO, Kevin Sayar. “By combining Medality’s innovative education and practice development solutions with TrueLearn’s robust learning and analytics platform, we are poised to provide unparalleled educational resources to radiologists. This partnership will improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency and expand the breadth of radiology practices globally, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.”

“We’re excited to partner with TrueLearn to expand our course library, technology platform and capabilities for our learners and institutions,” said Medality’s Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Arnold. “Almost every medical condition relies on quality medical imaging. Medality enables radiologists to upskill in high-growth, advanced imaging areas, improving standards of care in cardiac imaging, stroke imaging, cancer diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal disorders and so much more. TrueLearn’s expertise in analytics, focus on learner outcomes, and shared mission to make an impact in medical education makes them a great partner to drive patient outcomes and continue our rapid growth.”

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics platform that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing and therapy. TrueLearn is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information about TrueLearn’s enterprise learning platform and test prep resources, visit www.truelearn.com.

About Medality

Medality is the leading education and practice development platform for radiologists, helping tens of thousands of radiologists from over 100 countries upskill in advanced imaging areas. Its case-based, microlearning video courses are taught by expert faculty and feature integrated cases designed to simulate clinical practice from anywhere, anytime. Medality partners with 150+ academic institutions and radiology practices through training, professional development, and compliance solutions to help tackle the global workforce shortage. To learn more about Medality, visit www.medality.com.

