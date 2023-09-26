True Search Launches Sustainability Practice in EMEA and APAC

Partner Kate Goodall joins True to lead the new venture









LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True, the premier global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today the launch of the True Search Sustainability practice in EMEA and APAC. Partner Kate Goodall will lead the practice advising clients across public and private markets on the development of their respective sustainability strategies and the recruitment of the best, most relevant talent.

The Sustainability practice will support and facilitate every aspect of building a truly sustainable business: recruiting sustainability generalists experienced in strategic development and implementation, and leaders with specialist technical expertise including those at the forefront of value creation.

Goodall said, “We find ourselves at an exciting inflection point with businesses facing continued and significant pressure to address the global challenges and integrate sustainability into their respective business strategies. I’m delighted to partner with True’s worldwide Climate Tech, Financial Services and Consumer practices, to address the increasing demand for sustainability expertise and leadership in both public and private markets.”

Partner Kate Goodall, Head of Sustainability Practice, EMEA and APAC

Goodall has a decade of experience in the executive talent space, consulting with clients to assess sustainability goals, regulatory needs and reputational risks. She most recently served as Head of ESG and Sustainability for PER, a private markets recruitment specialist, building teams and placing individuals at all levels of seniority within firms across the private capital market at both fund and portfolio company level.

Goodall entered private equity in 2004, first with Capital Dynamics where she managed the global investor relations programme. In the late 2010s, Goodall pioneered the inaugural responsible investment strategy for SVG Advisers, positioning herself as an early adopter of sustainable investing. Her firsthand experience has proved valuable to clients as they seek to develop and implement strategies that align with their business objectives and values, while responding to challenges from stakeholders.

“Kate is the marquee executive search professional in the sustainability field and has a deep understanding of the space from personal experience managing global investor relations in private equity firms with billions under management,” said Kate Vanek, True’s Global COO and CFO. “She is, quite simply, the only person we wanted to lead this practice, and we are thrilled to welcome her to True.”

The True Platform consists of a collection of brands including True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), and Synthesis (leadership assessment and development tools). Additionally, True helps companies fulfill their diversity and inclusion goals with business units AboveBoard (an inclusive executive platform and community), and Jopwell (the first and leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment firms True Equity and Vera Equity.

