True Names Sam McGrath General Manager, EMEA & APAC

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True, the premier global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today the appointment of Sam McGrath as general manager, EMEA & APAC.

In his new role, Sam will work closely with True’s global leadership to maximize True’s potential around the world. He’ll expand the firm’s international executive search business and broader platform of talent management products and services, including True Search, Thrive, AboveBoard, Jopwell, and TrueBridge. He will oversee business across EMEA and APAC–which today includes True’s offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dubai, London, Melbourne, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney–whilst ensuring global connectivity with the wider company.

“Throughout his career, Sam has shown a commitment to fostering a high-performance culture focused on people and has demonstrated an ability to translate strategic vision into action,” said Kate Vanek, global COO and CFO for True. “Sam will ensure that True continues to grow, while keeping our phenomenal, people-focused culture at the core of our operations.”

Sam brings two decades of investment banking sales, operations, and risk management to the role. Sam joins True from Standard Chartered where he held a number of sales leadership roles, and was most recently Head of Non-Financial Risk for the Wholesale Bank globally, and the Europe & Americas Regions.

“The only thing that impressed me more than the transformation that True is driving within the global talent agenda has been the shared values and ambitious vision among those leading True’s growth,” McGrath said. “I could not be more proud to lead the EMEA and APAC regions, nor more excited to help scale the innovation and transparency True brings to the spectrum of talent products and services.”

Prior to his moves into banking, Sam was a distinguished Paratroop officer, leading elite military teams across multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, and more latterly as the head of all training and selection for The Parachute Regiment and British Airborne Forces. He is a best-selling fitness author, and holds an MBA and an MA in Coaching. With a demonstrable commitment to fostering a high-performance culture focused on people and an ability to translate highly-developed strategic vision into action, Sam will ensure a growth trajectory whilst keeping True’s culture at the core of firm operations.

ABOUT TRUE:

The True Platform consists of a collection of brands including True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), and Synthesis (leadership assessment and development tools). Additionally, True helps companies fulfill their diversity and inclusion goals with business units AboveBoard (an inclusive executive platform and community), and Jopwell (the first and leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment firms True Equity and Vera Equity.

