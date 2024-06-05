True Fit’s New Generative AI, Fit Hub, Conveniently Synthesizes All Size & Fit Information To Solve Online Fit Challenges for Fashion Retailers

True Fit’s newest offering uses Generative AI (Gen AI) and advanced statistical analysis to consolidate and synthesize all product fit information into one experience, reconciling data from personal recommendations, reviews, size charts, sales & returns data, and product information to improve confidence and reduce friction for shoppers.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Fit launches Fit Hub, the latest AI fit innovation as part of its award winning size and fit personalization platform.









No one wants to search all over a retailer’s product page to assess which size to buy. True Fit’s new Fit Hub utilizes Generative AI (Gen AI) to summarize and synthesize fit and size information from personal size recommendations, product reviews, sales & returns, size charts and product descriptions in one place on the product page at retailers’ sites, making it simple for shoppers to buy what they love with confidence. This new innovation promises to help consumers more easily choose the right size when there is, at times, conflicting sizing advice scattered across a busy product details page, which adds friction to shopper buying journeys.

“For many years, we’ve been partnering with True Fit to bring personalization to our customer experience with AI, helping our shoppers to buy the right size, first time, and avoid the disappointment and hassle of returns.”

Todd Coughlan, Senior Digital Analytics & CRO Manager, Boden

True Fit’s Gen AI Fit Hub replaces a previous generation of size and fit tools, which required shoppers to seek out relevant information across a combination of features. True Fit’s Fit Hub leverages the latest in Gen AI combined with True Fit’s Fashion Genome, bringing in data from 82 million shoppers and 29,000 brands, to summarize reviews, sales & returns, size charts and product information for clothing and footwear in one singular ‘fit-experience’ for shoppers, and presents a unified fit understanding within two complementary views:

Item Sizing – A summary of how shoppers are buying and keeping a particular product; whether they are purchasing their typical size, or may need to size up or size down to find success. This analysis is informed by all sales and returns of the product by True Fit shoppers, typically accounting for over 20% of all transactions of an item, providing a strong representative sample, which is orders of magnitude more insightful, into shopper behavior as compared to ratings and reviews. Additionally, shoppers are able to filter the analysis to focus on their own area of the size range to get trusted and accurate advice on how others with similar body proportions bought and kept the item.

Fit Tips – Easily consumable pieces of advice that shoppers should take into account when evaluating how a product will fit. Fit tips synthesize all available fit information, from PDP text, catalog data, product reviews and size charts, to product image analysis, body measurements of shoppers purchasing and returning the item, and the full depth of True Fit’s proprietary Fashion Genome with data on more than 20 million individual products, across 29,000 brands. These data points are brought together leveraging several Gen AI solutions and presented in simple terms, helping every shopper understand not only a product’s intended fit, but also how real shoppers are experiencing that product’s fit.

Underlying these new advancements in size and fit technology is True Fit’s recently released Fit Needs profile enhancement. This new feature allows shoppers to identify key areas of garments that they deem important to ensure they get a high quality fit for their specific body proportions. For example, a shopper can indicate that pants tend to fit them best when there is more room in the thigh, or tops fit them best when the torso is longer. True Fit incorporates the signal from an individual shopper’s Fit Needs designations into its deep size personalization, and this data is also layered into the Fit Hub’s Item Sizing and Fit Tips to present to shoppers general guidance regarding how a particular style may be able to satisfy their fit preferences.

Forward-thinking fashion retailers have also been swift to bring True Fit’s AI to their online customers, including luxury brand St. John, as Robert Muzingo, its Director of Ecommerce, explains: “At St. John, we meticulously design each style to embody elegance and sophistication, ensuring a seamless harmony between the clothing and the wearer. Through our partnership with True Fit and the integration of Gen AI and its Fit Hub solution, we can revolutionize how women experience luxury shopping online.”

“Through the fusion of timeless St. John design and True Fit’s cutting-edge technology, we establish a new pinnacle of excellence in women’s luxury retail, forging an unparalleled bond between the brand and our discerning clients. From a business standpoint, True Fit’s advanced technology significantly lowers return rates, ensuring attention to fit so our customers confidently find their perfect size, ultimately amplifying both customer satisfaction and our operational efficiency.”

Jessica Arredondo Murphy, True Fit co-founder and chief operating officer comments “We’ve gotten to the point where it’s almost information overload when it comes to size and fit. On any given website, you could have up to five different forms of size and fit information. We have one centralized place where we can synthesize that guidance from across the product detail page, combine new insights with traditional advice, and then simplify size and fit understanding for all types of shoppers.”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of True Fit’s recent news that its Fashion Genome is finally available to emerging brands on Shopify. The recent collaboration between True Fit and Shopify, meanwhile, marks a significant milestone in the fashion industry. True Fit, having previously catered primarily to large enterprise retailers and brands, extended its services to Shopify’s network of merchants in late 2023. Since then, the partnership has witnessed remarkable growth, with adoption soaring 900% YTD, including 108% MoM merchant adoption. Already, True Fit users represent 27% of order volume on integrated Shopify merchant sites, with an impressive average Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increase of +14%. True Fit’s new Gen AI Fit Hub, releasing across True Fit retail partners in July, promises to be a new, valuable enhancement to this rapidly growing segment of merchants, enabling fashion brands of all sizes to eliminate sizing guesswork for their customers and help shoppers more easily purchase apparel and shoes online with confidence.

About True Fit

True Fit organizes the world’s footwear & apparel data, synthesizes the only proprietary AI platform of apparel & footwear attributes + preferences, and developed top applications to activate value creation along with an 82M Active User Cohort. True Fit supports 400M+ shoppers across 21 billion PDP views each year on the world’s leading and rising retailers and brands. For more information, please reach out to Heather Tellier at htellier@truefit.com or visit www.truefit.com.

Contacts

Heather Tellier



htellier@truefit.com