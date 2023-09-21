TRUE Achieves SOC 2 Data Security Compliance

New level of data security certification demonstrates TRUE’s commitment to offering highly secure technology leading solutions to the mortgage lending industry.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lendingintelligence–TRUE, the leader in lending intelligence, today announces that it has completed the Service and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance audit as established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).





TRUE’s extensive SOC 2 validation was granted without exceptions of qualified opinions, reflecting the company’s comprehensive security culture. The audit was conducted by Insight Assurance, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity and compliance firms.

As a result of this achievement, TRUE is able to extend its reach and capabilities to lenders across the entire mortgage lending market, especially those who demand the “gold standard” in data security certification.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a critical milestone for TRUE as it demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of data and cybersecurity,” said Dr. Ari Gross, Chief Executive Officer at TRUE. “With many of the industry’s largest lending organizations trusting TRUE, we have always made security a top priority. From physical access control, to safeguarding our infrastructure and the data that flows through it, the TRUE team continually evaluates our security standards as our policies, procedures, and technology evolve. This new SOC 2 certification ensures that our efforts are evaluated and documented by an accredited third party, which provides essential peace of mind to our customers, partners, and entire team at TRUE.”

A full report on TRUE’s SOC 2 certification can be found here: https://pages.true.ai/soc2_report

About TRUE



TRUE is a software solutions company and AI lab that helps lenders harness the power of artificial intelligence to make accurately informed lending decisions. Since 2017, our technology has set the industry standard for intelligent lending technology, delivering results that provide a true competitive advantage. Every day, lenders across the industry use TRUE to increase their revenue, reduce risk, and deliver a truly exceptional experience to their customers. Learn more at www.true.ai.

Contacts

Press Contact for TRUE

Liz Adkins



(888) 575-9299



ladkins@true.ai