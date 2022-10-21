Truck-Lite Introduces Enhancements to Super 44® and 60® Series Warning Lights for Municipal, Construction and Refuse Fleets

Also available with heated option designed for snowplows, dump trucks and refuse vehicles

ERIE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Truck-Lite, a global leader in LED lighting solutions for commercial vehicle applications, has introduced new warning light derivatives of its well-known Super 44® and 60® Series LED lights for municipal, construction and refuse fleets. Additionally, heated options of both lights are also available, completing an already strong lineup of heated LED lights that now provide customers with the most comprehensive cold-weather LED lighting solution in the industry.

“We understand the rigors that municipal, construction and refuse trucks experience every day and we are committed to support these segments with enhanced products,” said Shane Brown, General Manager at Truck-Lite. “Our new Super 44 and 60 Series warning lights ensure customers in these severe service vocations can outfit the entirety of their trucks with the quality and durability of Truck-Lite.”

Warning Lights Tout Improved Performance of a Popular Truck-Lite Model

Both the Super 44 and 60 Series models from Truck-Lite are among its most popular products. The redesigned Super 44 warning light is a 4” round LED light that now features eight diodes while maintaining its signature “pentastar” look, a symbol of Truck-Lite’s long commitment to providing quality products that commercial vehicle customers trust. The new Super 44 warning light contains 76 percent fewer diodes when compared with the previous Super 40 model. The improved 60 Series warning light is a 6” oval design that also features only 8 diodes, a 70 percent reduction compared to that of the previous model. The efficient design of both lights delivers focused brightness and meets SAE J595 Class 1 standards — the highest available performance class. Both warning lights are offered in red and amber options— both of which flash in dual and quad patterns.

Heated Feature is Ideal for Vocational, Completes Industry-Leading Lineup

Both the Super 44 and 60 Series warning lights are also available as heated lamps. These lights utilize self-regulating heating technology to continuously warm the lamps— safely reducing snow and ice buildup on fixtures that may lead to poor visibility for drivers operating in the Northern United States and Canada where below-freezing conditions exist for more than a third of the year. The heated design is built with an extra epoxy layer to fight corrosion from moisture beyond snow and ice — an essential feature for the harsh conditions in which waste and municipality fleets operate.

“As Truck-Lite improved these products, our focus remained on ensuring the durability and reliability our customers expect from us,” said Chris Ross, Vice President of Engineering at Truck-Lite. “When our communities rely on their municipal and refuse services, these drivers can rely on us to deliver the products that help complete essential services without failure — especially in cold weather.”

“At the Speed of Light” Initiative Brings Innovations through Customer Understanding

Truck-Lite recently introduced an initiative called “At the Speed of Light” which underscores its commitment to accelerate innovation to better serve customers, how and where they need it most. Since its inception, the initiative has developed products that seek first to understand customer needs, then deliver on them. Now, they bring this same drive to the industry’s most comprehensive lineup of heated lights.

“Our engineers are working diligently to deliver solutions for customers of all types, not just a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Brown. “It’s this understanding that leads to thoughtful innovation and deliver reliable, performance-enhancing products that help customers think ahead to stay ahead.”

About Truck-Lite

Truck-Lite, a Clarience Technologies company, is a leading producer of forward and safety lighting, wiring harnesses, turn signals and safety accessories for the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer, off-road and commercial vehicle industries. The company is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, with additional U.S. facilities in Coudersport, McElhattan and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania and international facilities in Harlow, England and Puebla, Mexico.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Its track record of meaningful innovation is represented best by its breakthrough innovations over the years that have accelerated progress in transportation, including the first sealed lamp from Truck-Lite in 1955, the first back-up alarm from ECCO in 1972, the diesel fuel water separator design created by DAVCO in 1977, and many more. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com

