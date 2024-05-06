TruBridge to Webcast Its First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Friday, May 10, 2024, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.





The live broadcast of TruBridge’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.trubridge.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

