TruBridge Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights*

All comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted

Total bookings of $21.0 million compared to $15.0 million

Total revenue of $83.8 million compared to $82.7 million

Financial Health revenue of $54.3 million compared to $46.6 million Financial Health revenue represented 64.7% of TruBridge’s total revenue

GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.66) compared to $(0.24)

Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.21) compared to $0.45

GAAP net loss of $(9.8) million and non-GAAP net loss of $(3.0) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million compared to $9.7 million

*As of the third quarter of 2024, TruBridge is now reporting two segments in its financial statements representing the two business units. Financial Health represents the previous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment, and Patient Care represents the previously reported Electronic Health Record (EHR) segment, including the patient engagement business.

Commenting on the results, Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the strong results our team delivered this quarter. Our Financial Health business is showing solid growth and adjusted EBITDA margin is expanding as anticipated. On a recent trip to India, I was able to witness firsthand the impressive work our team is doing to successfully execute the Viewgol integration. I am happy to report that everything is moving along smoothly, and we remain focused on optimizing operations and realizing margin improvements over time.

“Our recently launched analytics offering is starting to resonate with our initial customers, and we believe that, over time, it has the potential to become a contributor to our growth strategy. We have delivered consistent results so far in 2024, made steady progress on our ongoing initiatives and generated bookings and a pipeline that give us confidence in our outlook as we move into 2025,” concluded Fowler.

Executive Leadership Changes

TruBridge also announced today the elevation of the Company’s business unit general managers to report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, reflecting the expanded scope and evolution of these roles. In conjunction with this move, David Dye will be retiring from his role as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 31, 2024, at which time the Company will eliminate that position. He will serve the remainder of his board term through completion in 2026. Dye has been with the Company since 1990, having held many roles in addition to his current position, including Chairman, Chief Growth Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

Glenn Tobin, chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, added, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire TruBridge organization, I want to express my appreciation for David and his decades of contribution. David’s leadership and numerous accomplishments have been integral to TruBridge’s success, and his positive impact has been felt by many employees over the years.”

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

Total revenue between $83.5 million and $85.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $13.5 million and $14.5 million

For the full year 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

Total revenue of $335 million and $337 million; narrowed from $330 million and $340 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $49 million and $50 million; narrowed from $45 million and $50 million

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; pandemics and other public health crises and related economic disruptions; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential delay in the development of markets for our RCM service offering; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; potential disruption of our business due to our ongoing implementation of a new enterprise resource planning software solution; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; our utilization of artificial intelligence, which could expose us to liability or adversely affect our business if we cannot compete effectively with others using artificial intelligence; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Financial Health $ 54,271 $ 46,582 $ 161,417 $ 142,973 Patient Care 29,559 36,130 90,389 110,594 Total revenues 83,830 82,712 251,806 253,567 Expenses Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) Financial Health 29,185 27,159 89,051 81,461 Patient Care 13,184 16,704 38,421 50,712 Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) 42,369 43,863 127,472 132,173 Product development 7,735 9,778 26,629 26,899 Sales and marketing 5,944 6,818 20,351 21,906 General and administrative 19,376 20,961 57,651 54,471 Amortization 6,183 6,208 21,158 17,549 Depreciation 279 297 1,079 1,392 Total expenses 81,886 87,925 254,340 254,390 Operating income (loss) 1,944 (5,213 ) (2,534 ) (823 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) (376 ) 224 1,139 569 Interest expense (4,033 ) (3,071 ) (12,348 ) (8,405 ) Total other expense (4,409 ) (2,847 ) (11,209 ) (7,836 ) Loss before taxes (2,465 ) (8,060 ) (13,743 ) (8,659 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,344 (4,498 ) 3,631 (5,344 ) Net loss $ (9,809 ) $ (3,562 ) $ (17,374 ) $ (3,315 ) Net loss per common share—basic $ (0.66 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.23 ) Net loss per common share—diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,323 14,205 14,290 14,181 Diluted 14,323 14,205 14,290 14,181

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) September 30,

2024

(Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,586 $ 3,848 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,896 and $3,631, respectively 56,680 59,723 Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $405 and $319, respectively) 5,133 3,997 Inventories 924 475 Prepaid income taxes 1,972 1,628 Prepaid expenses and other 15,853 15,807 Assets of held for sale 2,473 25,977 Total current assets 91,621 111,455 Property & equipment, net 5,049 8,974 Software development costs, net 41,026 39,139 Operating lease assets 3,451 5,192 Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $18 and $97, respectively) 231 1,226 Other assets, net of current portion 7,749 7,314 Intangible assets, net 79,833 89,213 Goodwill 172,573 171,909 Total assets $ 401,533 $ 434,422 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,028 $ 10,133 Current portion of long-term debt 2,926 3,141 Deferred revenue 10,235 8,677 Accrued vacation 5,392 5,410 Other accrued liabilities 18,421 19,892 Liabilities of held for sale – 977 Total current liabilities 51,002 48,230 Long-term debt, net of current portion 173,343 195,270 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,520 3,074 Deferred tax liabilities 2,021 1,230 Total liabilities 228,886 247,804 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,546 and 15,121 shares issued, respectively 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 199,244 195,546 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 107 – Accumulated (deficit) earnings (9,242 ) 8,132 Treasury stock, 619 and 572 shares, respectively (17,477 ) (17,075 ) Total stockholders’ equity 172,647 186,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 401,533 $ 434,422

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (17,374 ) $ (3,315 ) Adjustments to net loss: Provision for credit losses 1,046 810 Deferred taxes 915 (8,171 ) Stock-based compensation 3,698 2,162 Depreciation 1,079 1,392 Gain on sale of business (1,221 ) – Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,379 12,043 Amortization of software development costs 11,779 5,506 Amortization of deferred finance costs 320 269 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,044 ) – Non-cash operating lease costs 1,879 1,478 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,648 117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,946 (8,632 ) Financing receivables (129 ) 2,029 Inventories (449 ) (157 ) Prepaid expenses and other 3,228 (1,972 ) Accounts payable 3,925 6,333 Deferred revenue 2,162 (2,784 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,415 ) (1,462 ) Other liabilities (189 ) 6,656 Prepaid income taxes (344 ) 1,017 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,839 13,319 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (664 ) – Sale of business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold 21,410 – Investment in software development (13,666 ) (17,981 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,277 ) (332 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,803 (18,313 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt principal (6,625 ) (2,625 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 23,765 9,716 Payments of revolving line of credit (39,072 ) (5,000 ) Debt issuance costs (529 ) – Treasury stock purchases (402 ) (2,575 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,863 ) (484 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,779 (5,478 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents included in assets sold (41 ) – Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,848 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,586 $ 1,473

TruBridge, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (3) 2024 2023 (3) Financial Health(1) $ 12,496 $ 9,080 $ 40,346 $ 34,828 Patient Care(2) 8,454 5,897 27,464 20,966 Total $ 20,950 $ 14,977 $ 67,810 $ 55,794 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales. (3) Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total Patient Care bookings.

TruBridge, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (4) 2024 2023 (4) Financial Health Net new(1) $ 6,112 $ 4,387 $ 21,559 $ 13,810 Cross-sell(1) 6,384 4,693 18,787 21,018 Patient Care Non-subscription sales(2) 5,006 3,126 12,540 12,124 Subscription revenue(3) 3,448 2,771 14,924 8,842 Total $ 20,950 $ 14,977 $ 67,810 $ 55,794 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core Patient Care client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing Patient Care customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (4) Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total Patient Care bookings.

TruBridge, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In ‘000s 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Health $ 9,562 $ 4,623 $ 23,767 $ 18,205 Patient Care 4,260 5,099 12,083 17,388 Total $ 13,822 $ 9,722 $ 35,850 $ 35,593

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss, as reported $ (9,809 ) $ (3,562 ) $ (17,374 ) $ (3,315 ) Net Income Margin (11.7 %) (4.3 %) (6.9 %) (1.3 %) Depreciation expense 279 297 1,079 1,392 Amortization of software development costs 3,057 2,194 11,779 5,506 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,126 4,014 9,379 12,043 Stock-based compensation 1,398 1,038 3,698 2,162 Severance and other non-recurring charges 4,018 7,392 12,449 15,313 Interest expense 3,777 2,847 11,826 7,719 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,044 ) – (1,044 ) – Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,648 – 1,648 117 Gain on sale of AHT 28 – (1,221 ) – Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,344 (4,498 ) 3,631 (5,344 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,822 $ 9,722 $ 35,850 $ 35,593 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.5 % 11.8 % 14.2 % 14.0 %

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) and Non-GAAP EPS: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss, as reported $ (9,809 ) $ (3,562 ) $ (17,374 ) $ (3,315 ) Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,126 4,014 9,379 12,043 Stock-based compensation 1,398 1,038 3,698 2,162 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 4,018 7,392 12,449 15,313 Non-cash interest expense 107 90 314 270 After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (1,816 ) (2,632 ) (5,426 ) (6,255 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation 13 8 126 65 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,963 ) $ 6,348 $ 3,166 $ 20,283 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,323 14,205 14,290 14,181 Non-GAAP EPS $ (0.21 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.22 $ 1.43

TruBridge, Inc. Patient Care Revenue Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring revenues – Patient Care Acute care $ 26,584 $ 29,068 $ 80,726 $ 88,420 Post-acute care – 3,594 597 11,230 Total recurring revenues – Patient Care 26,584 32,662 81,323 99,650 Non-recurring revenues – Patient Care Acute care 2,975 3,118 8,996 9,869 Post-acute care – 350 70 1,075 Total non-recurring revenues – Patient Care 2,975 3,468 9,066 10,944 Total Patient Care revenues $ 29,559 $ 36,130 $ 90,389 $ 110,594

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

