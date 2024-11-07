Home Business Wire TruBridge Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.


Third Quarter 2024 Highlights*

All comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Total bookings of $21.0 million compared to $15.0 million
  • Total revenue of $83.8 million compared to $82.7 million
  • Financial Health revenue of $54.3 million compared to $46.6 million
    • Financial Health revenue represented 64.7% of TruBridge’s total revenue
  • GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.66) compared to $(0.24)
  • Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.21) compared to $0.45
  • GAAP net loss of $(9.8) million and non-GAAP net loss of $(3.0) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million compared to $9.7 million

*As of the third quarter of 2024, TruBridge is now reporting two segments in its financial statements representing the two business units. Financial Health represents the previous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) segment, and Patient Care represents the previously reported Electronic Health Record (EHR) segment, including the patient engagement business.

Commenting on the results, Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the strong results our team delivered this quarter. Our Financial Health business is showing solid growth and adjusted EBITDA margin is expanding as anticipated. On a recent trip to India, I was able to witness firsthand the impressive work our team is doing to successfully execute the Viewgol integration. I am happy to report that everything is moving along smoothly, and we remain focused on optimizing operations and realizing margin improvements over time.

“Our recently launched analytics offering is starting to resonate with our initial customers, and we believe that, over time, it has the potential to become a contributor to our growth strategy. We have delivered consistent results so far in 2024, made steady progress on our ongoing initiatives and generated bookings and a pipeline that give us confidence in our outlook as we move into 2025,” concluded Fowler.

Executive Leadership Changes

TruBridge also announced today the elevation of the Company’s business unit general managers to report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, reflecting the expanded scope and evolution of these roles. In conjunction with this move, David Dye will be retiring from his role as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 31, 2024, at which time the Company will eliminate that position. He will serve the remainder of his board term through completion in 2026. Dye has been with the Company since 1990, having held many roles in addition to his current position, including Chairman, Chief Growth Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

Glenn Tobin, chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, added, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire TruBridge organization, I want to express my appreciation for David and his decades of contribution. David’s leadership and numerous accomplishments have been integral to TruBridge’s success, and his positive impact has been felt by many employees over the years.”

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

  • Total revenue between $83.5 million and $85.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $13.5 million and $14.5 million

For the full year 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

  • Total revenue of $335 million and $337 million; narrowed from $330 million and $340 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $49 million and $50 million; narrowed from $45 million and $50 million

Conference Call

TruBridge will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central time/9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 407-0890 and request connection to the TruBridge earnings conference call. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website, investors.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; pandemics and other public health crises and related economic disruptions; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential delay in the development of markets for our RCM service offering; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; potential disruption of our business due to our ongoing implementation of a new enterprise resource planning software solution; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; our utilization of artificial intelligence, which could expose us to liability or adversely affect our business if we cannot compete effectively with others using artificial intelligence; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues
Financial Health

$

54,271

 

$

46,582

 

$

161,417

 

$

142,973

 

Patient Care

 

29,559

 

 

36,130

 

 

90,389

 

 

110,594

 

Total revenues

 

83,830

 

 

82,712

 

 

251,806

 

 

253,567

 

 
Expenses
Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
Financial Health

 

29,185

 

 

27,159

 

 

89,051

 

 

81,461

 

Patient Care

 

13,184

 

 

16,704

 

 

38,421

 

 

50,712

 

Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

42,369

 

 

43,863

 

 

127,472

 

 

132,173

 

Product development

 

7,735

 

 

9,778

 

 

26,629

 

 

26,899

 

Sales and marketing

 

5,944

 

 

6,818

 

 

20,351

 

 

21,906

 

General and administrative

 

19,376

 

 

20,961

 

 

57,651

 

 

54,471

 

Amortization

 

6,183

 

 

6,208

 

 

21,158

 

 

17,549

 

Depreciation

 

279

 

 

297

 

 

1,079

 

 

1,392

 

Total expenses

 

81,886

 

 

87,925

 

 

254,340

 

 

254,390

 

 
Operating income (loss)

 

1,944

 

 

(5,213

)

 

(2,534

)

 

(823

)

 
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense)

 

(376

)

 

224

 

 

1,139

 

 

569

 

Interest expense

 

(4,033

)

 

(3,071

)

 

(12,348

)

 

(8,405

)

Total other expense

 

(4,409

)

 

(2,847

)

 

(11,209

)

 

(7,836

)

 
Loss before taxes

 

(2,465

)

 

(8,060

)

 

(13,743

)

 

(8,659

)

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

 

7,344

 

 

(4,498

)

 

3,631

 

 

(5,344

)

 
Net loss

$

(9,809

)

$

(3,562

)

$

(17,374

)

$

(3,315

)

 
Net loss per common share—basic

$

(0.66

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.17

)

$

(0.23

)

Net loss per common share—diluted

$

(0.66

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.17

)

$

(0.23

)

 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic

 

14,323

 

 

14,205

 

 

14,290

 

 

14,181

 

Diluted

 

14,323

 

 

14,205

 

 

14,290

 

 

14,181

 

TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
 
September 30,
2024
(Unaudited)		 Dec. 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,586

 

$

3,848

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,896 and $3,631, respectively

 

56,680

 

 

59,723

 

Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $405 and $319, respectively)

 

5,133

 

 

3,997

 

Inventories

 

924

 

 

475

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

1,972

 

 

1,628

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

15,853

 

 

15,807

 

Assets of held for sale

 

2,473

 

 

25,977

 

Total current assets

 

91,621

 

 

111,455

 

 
Property & equipment, net

 

5,049

 

 

8,974

 

Software development costs, net

 

41,026

 

 

39,139

 

Operating lease assets

 

3,451

 

 

5,192

 

Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $18 and $97, respectively)

 

231

 

 

1,226

 

Other assets, net of current portion

 

7,749

 

 

7,314

 

Intangible assets, net

 

79,833

 

 

89,213

 

Goodwill

 

172,573

 

 

171,909

 

Total assets

$

401,533

 

$

434,422

 

 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

14,028

 

$

10,133

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

2,926

 

 

3,141

 

Deferred revenue

 

10,235

 

 

8,677

 

Accrued vacation

 

5,392

 

 

5,410

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

18,421

 

 

19,892

 

Liabilities of held for sale

 

 

 

977

 

Total current liabilities

 

51,002

 

 

48,230

 

 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

173,343

 

 

195,270

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

2,520

 

 

3,074

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

2,021

 

 

1,230

 

Total liabilities

 

228,886

 

 

247,804

 

 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,546 and 15,121 shares issued, respectively

 

15

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

199,244

 

 

195,546

 

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

 

107

 

 

 

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

 

(9,242

)

 

8,132

 

Treasury stock, 619 and 572 shares, respectively

 

(17,477

)

 

(17,075

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

172,647

 

 

186,618

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

401,533

 

$

434,422

 

TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Operating activities:
Net loss

$

(17,374

)

$

(3,315

)

Adjustments to net loss:
Provision for credit losses

 

1,046

 

 

810

 

Deferred taxes

 

915

 

 

(8,171

)

Stock-based compensation

 

3,698

 

 

2,162

 

Depreciation

 

1,079

 

 

1,392

 

Gain on sale of business

 

(1,221

)

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

9,379

 

 

12,043

 

Amortization of software development costs

 

11,779

 

 

5,506

 

Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

320

 

 

269

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(1,044

)

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

1,879

 

 

1,478

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

1,648

 

 

117

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

2,946

 

 

(8,632

)

Financing receivables

 

(129

)

 

2,029

 

Inventories

 

(449

)

 

(157

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

3,228

 

 

(1,972

)

Accounts payable

 

3,925

 

 

6,333

 

Deferred revenue

 

2,162

 

 

(2,784

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,415

)

 

(1,462

)

Other liabilities

 

(189

)

 

6,656

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

(344

)

 

1,017

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

21,839

 

 

13,319

 

 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

(664

)

 

 

Sale of business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold

 

21,410

 

 

 

Investment in software development

 

(13,666

)

 

(17,981

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,277

)

 

(332

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

5,803

 

 

(18,313

)

 
Financing activities:
Payments of long-term debt principal

 

(6,625

)

 

(2,625

)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

23,765

 

 

9,716

 

Payments of revolving line of credit

 

(39,072

)

 

(5,000

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(529

)

 

 

Treasury stock purchases

 

(402

)

 

(2,575

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(22,863

)

 

(484

)

 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

4,779

 

 

(5,478

)

 
Change in cash and cash equivalents included in assets sold

 

(41

)

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,848

 

 

6,951

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

8,586

 

$

1,473

 

TruBridge, Inc.
Consolidated Bookings
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2024

 

2023 (3)

 

2024

 

2023 (3)

Financial Health(1)

$

12,496

$

9,080

$

40,346

$

34,828

Patient Care(2)

 

8,454

 

5,897

 

27,464

 

20,966

 
Total

$

20,950

$

14,977

$

67,810

$

55,794

 

(1)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

(2)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

(3)

Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total Patient Care bookings.
TruBridge, Inc.
Bookings Composition
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 (4)

2024

2023 (4)

Financial Health
Net new(1)

$

6,112

$

4,387

$

21,559

$

13,810

Cross-sell(1)

 

6,384

 

4,693

 

18,787

 

21,018

Patient Care
Non-subscription sales(2)

 

5,006

 

3,126

 

12,540

 

12,124

Subscription revenue(3)

 

3,448

 

2,771

 

14,924

 

8,842

 
Total

$

20,950

$

14,977

$

67,810

$

55,794

 

(1)

“Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core Patient Care client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing Patient Care customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

(2)

Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(3)

Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(4)

Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total Patient Care bookings.

TruBridge, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
In ‘000s

2024

2023

2024

2023

Financial Health

$

9,562

$

4,623

$

23,767

$

18,205

Patient Care

 

4,260

 

5,099

 

12,083

 

17,388

 
Total

$

13,822

$

9,722

$

35,850

$

35,593

TruBridge, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Adjusted EBITDA:

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net loss, as reported

$

(9,809

)

$

(3,562

)

$

(17,374

)

$

(3,315

)

Net Income Margin

 

(11.7

%)

 

(4.3

%)

 

(6.9

%)

 

(1.3

%)

 
Depreciation expense

 

279

 

 

297

 

 

1,079

 

 

1,392

 

Amortization of software development costs

 

3,057

 

 

2,194

 

 

11,779

 

 

5,506

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

3,126

 

 

4,014

 

 

9,379

 

 

12,043

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,398

 

 

1,038

 

 

3,698

 

 

2,162

 

Severance and other non-recurring charges

 

4,018

 

 

7,392

 

 

12,449

 

 

15,313

 

Interest expense

 

3,777

 

 

2,847

 

 

11,826

 

 

7,719

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(1,044

)

 

 

 

(1,044

)

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

1,648

 

 

 

 

1,648

 

 

117

 

Gain on sale of AHT

 

28

 

 

 

 

(1,221

)

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

7,344

 

 

(4,498

)

 

3,631

 

 

(5,344

)

 
Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,822

 

$

9,722

 

$

35,850

 

$

35,593

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

16.5

%

 

11.8

%

 

14.2

%

 

14.0

%

TruBridge, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) and Non-GAAP EPS:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net loss, as reported

$

(9,809

)

$

(3,562

)

$

(17,374

)

$

(3,315

)

 
Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

3,126

 

 

4,014

 

 

9,379

 

 

12,043

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,398

 

 

1,038

 

 

3,698

 

 

2,162

 

Severance and other nonrecurring charges

 

4,018

 

 

7,392

 

 

12,449

 

 

15,313

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

107

 

 

90

 

 

314

 

 

270

 

After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21%

 

(1,816

)

 

(2,632

)

 

(5,426

)

 

(6,255

)

Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation

 

13

 

 

8

 

 

126

 

 

65

 

 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(2,963

)

$

6,348

 

$

3,166

 

$

20,283

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

14,323

 

 

14,205

 

 

14,290

 

 

14,181

 

 
Non-GAAP EPS

$

(0.21

)

$

0.45

 

$

0.22

 

$

1.43

 

TruBridge, Inc.
Patient Care Revenue Composition
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Recurring revenues – Patient Care
Acute care

$

26,584

$

29,068

$

80,726

$

88,420

Post-acute care

 

 

3,594

 

597

 

11,230

Total recurring revenues – Patient Care

 

26,584

 

32,662

 

81,323

 

99,650

 
Non-recurring revenues – Patient Care
Acute care

 

2,975

 

3,118

 

8,996

 

9,869

Post-acute care

 

 

350

 

70

 

1,075

Total non-recurring revenues – Patient Care

 

2,975

 

3,468

 

9,066

 

10,944

 
Total Patient Care revenues

$

29,559

$

36,130

$

90,389

$

110,594

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

