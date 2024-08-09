TruBridge Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted

Total bookings of $23.3 million compared to $21.0 million

Total revenue of $84.7 million compared to $84.6 million

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $54.1 million compared to $47.8 million RCM revenue represented 63.9% of TruBridge’s total revenue

GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.34) compared to $(0.20)

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.16 compared to $0.40

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million compared to $11.2 million

Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter performance, both operationally and financially. The team continued to build on our bookings momentum and cross-selling efforts, while we further enhanced our financial operations. Our solid revenue performance and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter was punctuated by a significant improvement in cash flow from operations.

“Given the health of our pipeline and clear line of sight for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating guidance and are enthusiastic about our future outlook,” concluded Fowler.

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

Total revenue between $82 million and $85 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $11.5 million and $13.5 million

For the full year 2024, TruBridge reiterates prior outlook of:

Total revenue between $330 million and $340 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $50 million

Conference Call

TruBridge will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (800) 715-9871 and request connection to the TruBridge earnings conference call. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website, investors.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forwardlooking statements. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues RCM $ 54,108 $ 47,760 $ 107,146 $ 96,391 EHR 30,622 36,862 60,831 74,464 Total revenues 84,730 84,622 167,977 170,855 Expenses Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) RCM 30,269 27,119 59,866 54,302 EHR 13,073 17,014 25,237 34,008 Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) 43,342 44,133 85,103 88,310 Product development 8,207 8,769 18,894 17,121 Sales and marketing 7,815 8,132 14,408 15,089 General and administrative 18,878 19,057 38,274 33,510 Amortization 9,107 5,858 14,975 11,341 Depreciation 400 579 800 1,095 Total expenses 87,749 86,528 172,454 166,466 Operating income (loss) (3,019 ) (1,906 ) (4,477 ) 4,389 Other income (expense): Other income 91 78 1,514 346 Interest expense (4,242 ) (2,664 ) (8,315 ) (5,334 ) Total other expense (4,151 ) (2,586 ) (6,801 ) (4,988 ) Loss before taxes (7,170 ) (4,492 ) (11,278 ) (599 ) Income tax benefit (2,121 ) (1,655 ) (3,713 ) (846 ) Net income (loss) $ (5,049 ) $ (2,837 ) $ (7,565 ) $ 247 Net income (loss) per common share—basic $ (0.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.02 Net income (loss) per common share—diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,313 14,200 14,273 14,168 Diluted 14,313 14,200 14,273 14,168

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,709 $ 3,848 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,315 and $3,631, respectively 59,603 59,723 Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $332 and $319, respectively) 4,137 3,997 Inventories 793 475 Prepaid income taxes 2,307 1,628 Prepaid expenses and other 17,034 15,807 Assets of held for sale disposal group – 25,977 Total current assets 91,583 111,455 Property & equipment, net 8,479 8,974 Software development costs, net 39,741 39,139 Operating lease assets 3,861 5,192 Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $56 and $97, respectively) 607 1,226 Other assets, net of current portion 8,337 7,314 Intangible assets, net 82,960 89,213 Goodwill 172,573 171,909 Deferred tax assets 4,146 – Total assets $ 412,287 $ 434,422 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,854 $ 10,133 Current portion of long-term debt 3,074 3,141 Deferred revenue 9,842 8,677 Accrued vacation 5,458 5,410 Liabilities of held for sale disposal group – 977 Other accrued liabilities 17,481 19,892 Total current liabilities 51,709 48,230 Long-term debt, net of current portion 176,964 195,270 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,512 3,074 Deferred tax liabilities – 1,230 Total liabilities 231,185 247,804 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,561 and 15,121 shares issued, respectively 15 15 Treasury stock, 615 and 572 shares, respectively (17,434 ) (17,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 108 – Additional paid-in capital 197,846 195,546 Retained earnings 567 8,132 Total stockholders’ equity 181,102 186,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 412,287 $ 434,422

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (7,565 ) $ 247 Adjustments to net income (loss): Provision for credit losses 358 181 Deferred taxes (5,224 ) (1,533 ) Stock-based compensation 2,300 1,124 Depreciation 800 1,095 Gain on sale of business (1,250 ) – Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,253 8,029 Amortization of software development costs 8,722 3,312 Amortization of deferred finance costs 213 180 Non-cash operating lease costs 897 1,211 Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 654 (3,806 ) Financing receivables 506 940 Inventories (318 ) (178 ) Prepaid expenses and other 1,502 (2,017 ) Accounts payable 5,750 7,448 Deferred revenue 1,769 (1,705 ) Operating lease liabilities (583 ) (1,067 ) Other liabilities (2,375 ) (2,278 ) Prepaid income taxes (679 ) (1,110 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,730 10,190 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (664 ) – Sale of business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold 21,410 – Investment in software development (9,324 ) (12,143 ) Purchases of property and equipment (306 ) (72 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,116 (12,215 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (358 ) (2,532 ) Payments of long-term debt principal (5,750 ) (1,750 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 21,072 11,602 Payments of revolving line of credit (33,379 ) (5,000 ) Debt issuance cots (529 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (18,944 ) 2,320 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,902 295 Change in cash and cash equivalents included in assets sold (41 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,848 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,709 $ 7,246

TruBridge, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In ‘000s 2024 2023 (3) 2024 2023 (3) RCM(1) $ 13,458 $ 13,648 $ 27,849 $ 25,748 EHR(2) 9,832 7,322 19,010 15,069 Total $ 23,290 $ 20,970 $ 46,859 $ 40,817 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales. (3) Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total EHR bookings.

TruBridge, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (3) 2024 2023 (3) RCM Net new(1) $ 6,453 $ 3,395 $ 15,446 $ 9,749 Cross-sell(1) 7,004 10,253 12,402 15,999 EHR Non-subscription sales(2) 4,084 4,458 7,534 10,506 Subscription revenue(3) 5,749 2,864 11,477 4,563 Total $ 23,290 $ 20,970 $ 46,859 $ 40,817 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

TruBridge, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In ‘000s 2024 2023 2024 2023 RCM $ 7,804 $ 5,682 $ 14,202 $ 13,580 EHR 4,770 5,545 7,826 12,289 Total $ 12,574 $ 11,227 $ 22,028 $ 25,869

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ (5,049 ) $ (2,837 ) $ (7,565 ) $ 247 Net Income Margin (6.0 %) (3.4 %) (4.5 %) 0.1 % Depreciation expense 400 597 800 1,095 Amortization of software development costs 5,980 1,826 8,722 3,312 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,126 4,014 6,253 8,029 Stock-based compensation 1,501 (123 ) 2,300 1,124 Severance and other non-recurring charges 4,586 6,819 8,430 7,920 Interest expense 4,151 2,586 8,051 4,988 Gain on sale of AHT – – (1,250 ) – Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,121 ) (1,655 ) (3,713 ) (846 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,574 $ 11,227 $ 22,028 $ 25,869 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.8 % 13.3 % 13.1 % 15.1 %

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ (5,049 ) $ (2,837 ) $ (7,565 ) $ 247 Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,126 4,014 6,253 8,029 Stock-based compensation 1,501 (123 ) 2,300 1,124 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 4,586 6,819 8,430 7,920 Non-cash interest expense 107 90 213 180 After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (1,957 ) (2,269 ) (3,611 ) (3,623 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation 4 7 113 57 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,318 $ 5,701 $ 6,133 $ 13,934 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,313 14,200 14,273 14,168 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.40 $ 0.43 $ 0.98

TruBridge, Inc. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Revenue Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Recurring revenues – EHR Acute Care EHR $ 26,666 $ 30,013 $ 54,160 $ 59,353 Post-acute Care EHR – 3,729 582 7,636 Total recurring revenues – EHR 26,666 33,742 54,742 66,989 Non-recurring revenues – EHR Acute Care EHR 3,956 2,775 6,008 6,750 Post-acute Care EHR – 345 81 725 Total non-recurring revenues – EHR 3,956 3,120 6,089 7,475 Total EHR revenues $ 30,622 $ 36,862 $ 60,831 $ 74,464

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non-GAAP- financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation expense; (ii) amortization of software development costs; (iii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (iv) stock-based compensation; (v) severance and other nonrecurring charges; (vi) interest expense; (vii) gain on sale of AHT; and (xiii) the provision (benefit) for income taxes.

– Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation expense; (ii) amortization of software development costs; (iii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (iv) stock-based compensation; (v) severance and other nonrecurring charges; (vi) interest expense; (vii) gain on sale of AHT; and (xiii) the provision (benefit) for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA Margin – Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue.

– Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (iv) non-cash interest expense; (v) gain on sale of AHT; and (vi) the total tax effect of items (i) through (v).

– Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (iv) non-cash interest expense; (v) gain on sale of AHT; and (vi) the total tax effect of items (i) through (v). Non-GAAP EPS – Non-GAAP EPS consists of Non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) in the applicable period.

Certain of the items excluded or adjusted to arrive at these non-GAAP financial measures are described below:

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles – Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods.

– Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods. Stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions.

