TruBridge Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Total bookings of $23.3 million compared to $21.0 million
  • Total revenue of $84.7 million compared to $84.6 million
  • Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $54.1 million compared to $47.8 million
    • RCM revenue represented 63.9% of TruBridge’s total revenue
  • GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.34) compared to $(0.20)
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.16 compared to $0.40
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million compared to $11.2 million

Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with our second quarter performance, both operationally and financially. The team continued to build on our bookings momentum and cross-selling efforts, while we further enhanced our financial operations. Our solid revenue performance and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter was punctuated by a significant improvement in cash flow from operations.

“Given the health of our pipeline and clear line of sight for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating guidance and are enthusiastic about our future outlook,” concluded Fowler.

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

  • Total revenue between $82 million and $85 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $11.5 million and $13.5 million

For the full year 2024, TruBridge reiterates prior outlook of:

  • Total revenue between $330 million and $340 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $50 million

Conference Call

TruBridge will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (800) 715-9871 and request connection to the TruBridge earnings conference call. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website, investors.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forwardlooking statements. Such factors may include: saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; pandemics and other public health crises and related economic disruptions; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential delay in the development of markets for our RCM service offering; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; potential disruption of our business due to our ongoing implementation of a new enterprise resource planning software solution; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; our utilization of artificial intelligence, which could expose us to liability or adversely affect our business if we cannot compete effectively with others using artificial intelligence; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Revenues
RCM

$

54,108

 

$

47,760

 

$

107,146

 

$

96,391

 
EHR

 

30,622

 

 

36,862

 

 

60,831

 

 

74,464

 
Total revenues

 

84,730

 

 

84,622

 

 

167,977

 

 

170,855

 
 
Expenses
Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
RCM

 

30,269

 

 

27,119

 

 

59,866

 

 

54,302

 
EHR

 

13,073

 

 

17,014

 

 

25,237

 

 

34,008

 
Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

43,342

 

 

44,133

 

 

85,103

 

 

88,310

 
Product development

 

8,207

 

 

8,769

 

 

18,894

 

 

17,121

 
Sales and marketing

 

7,815

 

 

8,132

 

 

14,408

 

 

15,089

 
General and administrative

 

18,878

 

 

19,057

 

 

38,274

 

 

33,510

 
Amortization

 

9,107

 

 

5,858

 

 

14,975

 

 

11,341

 
Depreciation

 

400

 

 

579

 

 

800

 

 

1,095

 
Total expenses

 

87,749

 

 

86,528

 

 

172,454

 

 

166,466

 
 
Operating income (loss)

 

(3,019

)

 

(1,906

)

 

(4,477

)

 

4,389

 
 
Other income (expense):
Other income

 

91

 

 

78

 

 

1,514

 

 

346

 
Interest expense

 

(4,242

)

 

(2,664

)

 

(8,315

)

 

(5,334

)
Total other expense

 

(4,151

)

 

(2,586

)

 

(6,801

)

 

(4,988

)
 
Loss before taxes

 

(7,170

)

 

(4,492

)

 

(11,278

)

 

(599

)
 
Income tax benefit

 

(2,121

)

 

(1,655

)

 

(3,713

)

 

(846

)
 
Net income (loss)

$

(5,049

)

$

(2,837

)

$

(7,565

)

$

247

 
 
Net income (loss) per common share—basic

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.51

)

$

0.02

 
Net income (loss) per common share—diluted

$

(0.34

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.51

)

$

0.02

 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic

 

14,313

 

 

14,200

 

 

14,273

 

 

14,168

 
Diluted

 

14,313

 

 

14,200

 

 

14,273

 

 

14,168

 
TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
 
June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		 Dec. 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,709

 

$

3,848

 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,315 and $3,631, respectively

 

59,603

 

 

59,723

 
Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $332 and $319, respectively)

 

4,137

 

 

3,997

 
Inventories

 

793

 

 

475

 
Prepaid income taxes

 

2,307

 

 

1,628

 
Prepaid expenses and other

 

17,034

 

 

15,807

 
Assets of held for sale disposal group

 

 

 

25,977

 
Total current assets

 

91,583

 

 

111,455

 
 
Property & equipment, net

 

8,479

 

 

8,974

 
Software development costs, net

 

39,741

 

 

39,139

 
Operating lease assets

 

3,861

 

 

5,192

 
Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $56 and $97, respectively)

 

607

 

 

1,226

 
Other assets, net of current portion

 

8,337

 

 

7,314

 
Intangible assets, net

 

82,960

 

 

89,213

 
Goodwill

 

172,573

 

 

171,909

 
Deferred tax assets

 

4,146

 

 

 
Total assets

$

412,287

 

$

434,422

 
 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

15,854

 

$

10,133

 
Current portion of long-term debt

 

3,074

 

 

3,141

 
Deferred revenue

 

9,842

 

 

8,677

 
Accrued vacation

 

5,458

 

 

5,410

 
Liabilities of held for sale disposal group

 

 

 

977

 
Other accrued liabilities

 

17,481

 

 

19,892

 
Total current liabilities

 

51,709

 

 

48,230

 
 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

176,964

 

 

195,270

 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

2,512

 

 

3,074

 
Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

1,230

 
Total liabilities

 

231,185

 

 

247,804

 
 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,561 and 15,121 shares issued, respectively

 

15

 

 

15

 
Treasury stock, 615 and 572 shares, respectively

 

(17,434

)

 

(17,075

)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain

 

108

 

 

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

197,846

 

 

195,546

 
Retained earnings

 

567

 

 

8,132

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

181,102

 

 

186,618

 
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

412,287

 

$

434,422

 
TruBridge, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)

$

(7,565

)

$

247

 
Adjustments to net income (loss):
Provision for credit losses

 

358

 

 

181

 
Deferred taxes

 

(5,224

)

 

(1,533

)
Stock-based compensation

 

2,300

 

 

1,124

 
Depreciation

 

800

 

 

1,095

 
Gain on sale of business

 

(1,250

)

 

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

6,253

 

 

8,029

 
Amortization of software development costs

 

8,722

 

 

3,312

 
Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

213

 

 

180

 
Non-cash operating lease costs

 

897

 

 

1,211

 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

117

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

654

 

 

(3,806

)
Financing receivables

 

506

 

 

940

 
Inventories

 

(318

)

 

(178

)
Prepaid expenses and other

 

1,502

 

 

(2,017

)
Accounts payable

 

5,750

 

 

7,448

 
Deferred revenue

 

1,769

 

 

(1,705

)
Operating lease liabilities

 

(583

)

 

(1,067

)
Other liabilities

 

(2,375

)

 

(2,278

)
Prepaid income taxes

 

(679

)

 

(1,110

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

11,730

 

 

10,190

 
 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

(664

)

 

 
Sale of business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold

 

21,410

 

 

 
Investment in software development

 

(9,324

)

 

(12,143

)
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(306

)

 

(72

)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

11,116

 

 

(12,215

)
 
Financing activities:
Treasury stock purchases

 

(358

)

 

(2,532

)
Payments of long-term debt principal

 

(5,750

)

 

(1,750

)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

21,072

 

 

11,602

 
Payments of revolving line of credit

 

(33,379

)

 

(5,000

)
Debt issuance cots

 

(529

)

 

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(18,944

)

 

2,320

 
 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

3,902

 

 

295

 
 
Change in cash and cash equivalents included in assets sold

 

(41

)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

3,848

 

 

6,951

 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

7,709

 

$

7,246

 
TruBridge, Inc.
Consolidated Bookings
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
In ‘000s

2024

2023 (3)

2024

2023 (3)
RCM(1)

$

13,458

$

13,648

$

27,849

$

25,748
EHR(2)

 

9,832

 

7,322

 

19,010

 

15,069
 
Total

$

23,290

$

20,970

$

46,859

$

40,817
 

(1)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

(2)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

(3)

Adjustment was made to the 2023 bookings, due to 3rd Party Software, and Forms and Supplies being doubled accounted for in the total EHR bookings.
TruBridge, Inc.
Bookings Composition
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 (3)

2024

2023 (3)
RCM
Net new(1)

$

6,453

$

3,395

$

15,446

$

9,749
Cross-sell(1)

 

7,004

 

10,253

 

12,402

 

15,999
EHR
Non-subscription sales(2)

 

4,084

 

4,458

 

7,534

 

10,506
Subscription revenue(3)

 

5,749

 

2,864

 

11,477

 

4,563
 
Total

$

23,290

$

20,970

$

46,859

$

40,817
 

(1)

“Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

(2)

Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(3)

Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.
TruBridge, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
In ‘000s

2024

2023

2024

2023
RCM

$

7,804

$

5,682

$

14,202

$

13,580
EHR

 

4,770

 

5,545

 

7,826

 

12,289
 
Total

$

12,574

$

11,227

$

22,028

$

25,869
TruBridge, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted EBITDA:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Net income (loss), as reported

$

(5,049

)

$

(2,837

)

$

(7,565

)

$

247

 
Net Income Margin

 

(6.0

%)

 

(3.4

%)

 

(4.5

%)

 

0.1

%
 
Depreciation expense

 

400

 

 

597

 

 

800

 

 

1,095

 
Amortization of software development costs

 

5,980

 

 

1,826

 

 

8,722

 

 

3,312

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

3,126

 

 

4,014

 

 

6,253

 

 

8,029

 
Stock-based compensation

 

1,501

 

 

(123

)

 

2,300

 

 

1,124

 
Severance and other non-recurring charges

 

4,586

 

 

6,819

 

 

8,430

 

 

7,920

 
Interest expense

 

4,151

 

 

2,586

 

 

8,051

 

 

4,988

 
Gain on sale of AHT

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(2,121

)

 

(1,655

)

 

(3,713

)

 

(846

)
 
Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,574

 

$

11,227

 

$

22,028

 

$

25,869

 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

14.8

%

 

13.3

%

 

13.1

%

 

15.1

%
TruBridge, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Net income (loss), as reported

$

(5,049

)

$

(2,837

)

$

(7,565

)

$

247

 
 
Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

3,126

 

 

4,014

 

 

6,253

 

 

8,029

 
Stock-based compensation

 

1,501

 

 

(123

)

 

2,300

 

 

1,124

 
Severance and other nonrecurring charges

 

4,586

 

 

6,819

 

 

8,430

 

 

7,920

 
Non-cash interest expense

 

107

 

 

90

 

 

213

 

 

180

 
After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21%

 

(1,957

)

 

(2,269

)

 

(3,611

)

 

(3,623

)
Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation

 

4

 

 

7

 

 

113

 

 

57

 
 
Non-GAAP net income

$

2,318

 

$

5,701

 

$

6,133

 

$

13,934

 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

14,313

 

 

14,200

 

 

14,273

 

 

14,168

 
 
Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.16

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.98

 
TruBridge, Inc.
Electronic Health Record (EHR) Revenue Composition
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023
Recurring revenues – EHR
Acute Care EHR

$

26,666

$

30,013

$

54,160

$

59,353
Post-acute Care EHR

 

 

3,729

 

582

 

7,636
Total recurring revenues – EHR

 

26,666

 

33,742

 

54,742

 

66,989
 
Non-recurring revenues – EHR
Acute Care EHR

 

3,956

 

2,775

 

6,008

 

6,750
Post-acute Care EHR

 

 

345

 

81

 

725
Total non-recurring revenues – EHR

 

3,956

 

3,120

 

6,089

 

7,475
 
Total EHR revenues

$

30,622

$

36,862

$

60,831

$

74,464

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non-GAAP- financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation expense; (ii) amortization of software development costs; (iii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (iv) stock-based compensation; (v) severance and other nonrecurring charges; (vi) interest expense; (vii) gain on sale of AHT; and (xiii) the provision (benefit) for income taxes.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin – Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue.
  • Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (iv) non-cash interest expense; (v) gain on sale of AHT; and (vi) the total tax effect of items (i) through (v).
  • Non-GAAP EPS – Non-GAAP EPS consists of Non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) in the applicable period.

Certain of the items excluded or adjusted to arrive at these non-GAAP financial measures are described below:

  • Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles – Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods.
  • Stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions.

