TruBridge Announces Participation in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held June 4-5, 2024, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.


The fireside chat presentation by Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer, and Vinay Bassi, chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website www.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our solutions champion end-to-end, data-driven patient journeys that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

Tracey.Schroeder@trubridge.com
(251) 639-8100

