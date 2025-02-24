Troy Schneider Named President of Billington CyberSecurity

Founder Tom Billington now CEO and Chairman; Personnel Moves Reflect Company’s Continued Growth

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Billington CyberSecurity today announced Troy Schneider has been promoted to president of the organization. Schneider will assume full operational responsibility for the company, enabling founder Thomas K. Billington to focus on continuing to build the overall cyber government ecosystem and the trusted relationships to advance the cybersecurity education mission he began in 2010.

“Troy’s leadership and expertise have helped us enormously to meet our mission to protect our nation from cyber threats. His promotion and our other corporate leadership changes reflect our extraordinary growth and success in supporting the cybersecurity government community—at the federal, international and now the state and local level,” explained Billington. “Especially in today’s turbulent environment, a healthy public-private dialogue to address one of the central national security challenges of our time is absolutely essential.”

Schneider, who has built and led organizations at the intersection of media, technology and government for 30+ years, joined Billington CyberSecurity in July 2024 as executive vice president and general manager. He previously served as president of GovExec 360, editor-in-chief of FCW and GCN and the leader of the Federal 100 awards, and general manager of 1105 Media’s Public Sector 360.

“Billington CyberSecurity fills a critical niche, bringing substance and depth to cyber topics that affect our nation’s safety. I am proud to continue to help shape and guide Billington’s next phase as we create space for conversations that matter most in the public sector,” Schneider said.

The new role for Schneider is one of several personnel changes and additions for Billington CyberSecurity in recent weeks. Charles LeGette was promoted to chief of staff and vice president of VIP events; Morgan Orlosky was promoted to senior associate for client success; and Brittany Schacht was named director of meetings and state and local lead. Radell Peischler joins the organization as a senior sales consultant on March 4.

The Billington CyberSecurity Summit has long been recognized as the essential gathering for public sector cyber leaders, and in 2024 attracted more than 2,700 attendees, 130 sponsors and nearly 200 expert speakers. The 16th Annual Summit will take place September 9-12, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center.

Billington’s State and Local CyberSecurity Summit, which debuted in 2024, will be held again March 10-12, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The speakers, sponsors and registered attendees to date for this Summit represent:

Nearly 1000 registrants

170+ Government Organizations (State, Local, Federal, Military and International)

80+ Companies

25+ Associations, Educational Institutions and Other Groups

About Billington CyberSecurity

Founded in 2010, Billington CyberSecurity is the leading cyber education company for executives, hosting high-caliber summits and workshops that explore key cyber issues that advance the cybersecurity of the U.S. government, its allied partners, and critical infrastructure. These events convene senior most government officials and industry partners, highlighted by its signature conference—the annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit held each fall—which attracts more than 2,700 attendees and 225 speakers. https://billingtoncybersecurity.com/

