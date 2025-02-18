Trovares Rebrands as Rocketgraph; Appoints Brock Alston as CEO

Graph Analytics Platform Accelerates Insights for Government Agencies and Enterprise Customers Using GenAI to Analyze Massive, Complex Datasets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trovares today announced it has rebranded as Rocketgraph and appointed Brock Alston, a seasoned software executive and graph analytics expert, as its new Chief Executive Officer. With decades of experience in data analysis and a track record of driving growth for analytics companies, Alston will lead Rocketgraph’s mission to deliver powerful, next-generation graph analytics solutions to government agencies and commercial enterprises so they can discover the hardest-to-find insights without hiring a command center full of rocket scientists.

Rocketgraph’s platform allows analysts to use Generative AI (GenAI) for iterative analysis on some of the world’s largest and most complex datasets. By leveraging proprietary high-performance computing (HPC) technology, originally developed as part of a Department of Defense project, Rocketgraph delivers answers hundreds of times faster than traditional graph tools. Its unique approach to building property graphs that can scale to hundreds of billions of edges has attracted a portfolio of federal customers—including two of the U.S. government’s most strategic agencies—and an expanding roster of enterprise clients.

“It was time to take the company to the next level and Brock is the perfect leader for the task at hand,” said James Rottsolk, Chairman and Co-Founder Rocketgraph and Co-Founder of Cray Inc. “I’ve known Brock for a long time and respect his track record of delivering exceptional results. He is passionately focused on solving customer problems and ensuring they meet their business goals. His boundless energy lifts organizations to new heights. The team and I are very excited that he is here.”

The company has a partnership with industry titan, IBM, whereby Rocketgraph xGT runs on IBM Power10. Unnikrishnan Rajagopal, Director of ISV Ecosystem, GSI and Alliance, IBM Power said, “Partnering with Rocketgraph allows IBM Power clients to efficiently leverage graph analytics and gain answers to complex problems involving massive datasets. Rocketgraph xGT graph analytics platform leverages Power10’s ability to scale vertically in memory—yielding more answers to important questions much faster.”

“The opportunity with Rocketgraph is immense,” said newly appointed CEO, Brock Alston. “Enterprises and government agencies alike are grappling with larger and more intricate datasets everyday. Rocketgraph’s ability to harness HPC capabilities and apply GenAI to uncover hidden insights—at unmatched speed and scale—puts us in a unique position to help organizations solve some of their toughest challenges. I’m thrilled to lead this team and bring such transformative technology to market.”

To learn more about Rocketgraph, download sample datasets, and explore use cases for graph analytics. You can read Brock Alston’s blog post here and reach out to him directly on LinkedIn.

About Rocketgraph

Rocketgraph enables enterprises and government agencies to discover the hardest-to-find insights without hiring a command center full of rocket scientists. Born out of a high-performance computing project at the Department of Defense, our graph analytics platform allows an analyst to use GenAI to do iterative analysis with the largest, most complicated datasets on the planet and get answers hundreds of times faster than with traditional graph tools. Rocketgraph builds property graphs that scale to hundreds of billions of edges. Our customers build fine-tuned forecasts, detect sophisticated fraud schemes, monitor nefarious activity on the dark web, keep their networks secure, answer their most challenging questions, and discover the impossible. Learn more at www.rocketgraph.com.

