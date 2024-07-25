Trivver and Niantic 8th Wall Partner to Revolutionize Augmented Reality Advertising with Data Analytics

Trivver’s patented 3-D Smart Object analytics extends Niantic 8 th Wall’s WebAR toolkit for Agencies and Developers

Trivver becomes key advertising production partner for Niantic 8th wall and its top-tier agencies, brands and developers

ORLANDO, Fla. & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trivver, a Florida-based Augmented Reality and AI tech company and Niantic 8th Wall, the leading WebAR platform for agencies, brands, and developers known for driving the evolution of spatial computing, today announced a partnership that will combine Trivver’s cutting-edge 3D data analytics capabilities with 8th Wall’s industry-leading WebAR tools to create innovative, engaging, and precisely measured AR advertising and brand experiences. The collaboration positions Trivver within Niantic 8th Wall’s partner network; a group of industry-leading production and creative studios that bring WebAR and WebVR projects to life. Niantic 8th Wall’s top-tier customer base spans across industry verticals including sports and entertainment, CPG, retail, fashion and beauty and automotive.





The partnership with Trivver extends Niantic 8th Wall’s recent efforts to define and implement a new set of Augmented Reality (AR) measurement standards just as the AR category is set for tremendous growth. Both Trivver and Niantic 8th Wall worked closely with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Media Rating Council (MRC) to answer the growing need for the industry to establish greater consistency in defining and measuring AR advertising, including AR ad delivery, engagement, and performance. The guidelines will bring standardized measurement to all AR focused campaigns, and help brands and agencies maximize their outcomes.

Trivver’s multi-patented technology converts any 3D file into a 3D Smart Object that can be deployed in immersive Niantic 8th Wall projects, games, advertisements and virtual environments, changing the way developers and advertisers can monitor user activities in spatial computing scenarios and immersive environments. These 3D Smart Objects contain metadata and allow for visibility and attention metrics to be captured in real-time, allowing advertisers with previously unobtainable insights as to how users interact with these objects in 3D space. For Niantic 8th Wall Developers, this data can be used to drive in-game personalization, monetized advertising opportunities and AI-generated scenarios. Trivver 3D Smart Objects also include an auto-scale feature, allowing for a single 3D smart object to be placed in any Niantic 8th Wall environment without the historical requirement to recreate the objects for each placement.

The partnership provides advertisers with a unique opportunity to connect with their audiences in a more interactive and engaging manner by allowing any 3D/AR advertisement or digital environment to send back valuable user data. Trivver’s analytics dashboard reports specific 3D object attention metrics and user session statistics. The company’s measurement criteria align with the new IAB/MRC AR guidelines, ensuring compliance with data privacy and invalid traffic requirements.

“At Trivver, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of monitoring user engagement and real-time actions in the spatial computing and immersive AR advertising space. Our partnership with Niantic 8th Wall allows us to bring a new level of interactivity and immersion to our joint client and developer community,” said Joel LaMontagne, CEO of Trivver.

To increase speed to market for Niantic 8th Wall’s customers, Trivver offers developers, agencies and brands a set of templatized, ready-made AR shopping portals, virtual stores and virtual brand experiences that can be simply reskinned and deployed quickly with any number of custom 3D Smart objects contained within them. Trivver’s Smart Object technology and analytics can also be added directly into new and existing Niantic 8th Wall projects. The integration significantly reduces the time and cost required to run AR ads, as brands will be able to deliver seamless AR experiences directly within their new and existing marketing channels, enhancing user engagement and driving higher conversion rates.

About Trivver

Trivver is a leading provider of immersive advertising solutions that enable brands to connect with their audiences through innovative 3D and virtual reality experiences. With a focus on creating engaging and non-intrusive ad formats, Trivver is revolutionizing the digital advertising landscape.

About Niantic 8th Wall

Niantic’s global-scale augmented reality platform powers spatial computing experiences in the real world. Incubated out of the Maps team at Google, Niantic first created Ingress and then Pokémon GO, a collaborative effort with The Pokémon Company, which has become a cultural phenomenon and hit game played by tens of millions of people each month. Niantic’s 8th Wall platform is equipping developers, agencies and brands with a complete set of tools to create web-based augmented reality. 8th Wall’s WebAR works across iOS and Android devices with an estimated reach of 5 billion smartphones worldwide – all with no app required to download. 8th Wall has powered thousands of commercial experiences for top brands which have engaged millions of users around the world.

