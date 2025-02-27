TritonPoint Wealth Launches TritonPoint Partners to Create a Firm of Independent Advisor Owners

Led By Harold Hughes, TritonPoint Partners Gives Advisors an Independent Ownership Model for Control and Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TritonPoint Wealth today announced the launch of TritonPoint Partners, a firm focused on building a culture of ownership supporting independent advisory teams. Led by Harold Hughes as CEO, TritonPoint Partners provides a scalable, advisor-centric model designed to help firms maximize business value, optimize cash flow, and grow long-term equity while delivering clearly defined ownership and true independence.

“We founded TritonPoint Partners to provide advisors with the best possible structure for long-term success,” said Andrew Schiff, CEO of TritonPoint Wealth -- a sister firm to TritonPoint Partners with $1.8 billion in client assets under management. “The new firm creates an opportunity for advisors to take control of their future, ensuring they are positioned to capture the full value of their income and equity while enjoying state-of-the-art support.”

TritonPoint Partners is a firm by owners, for owners that leverages the resources of TritonPoint Wealth, which offers planning, investment, and advisory services to business owners, professionals, and high-net-worth families. The firms share a core commitment to advisor success by providing the resources, autonomy, community, and strategic support advisors need to achieve greater scale on their own terms.

With a multi-custodial, open-architecture investment platform and an experienced operations team, TritonPoint Partners supports firms transitioning from multiple custodians, including Raymond James, Schwab, and Fidelity. They are also able to support specific client custodial arrangements on a case-by-case basis. Leveraging Dynasty Financial Partners’ industry-leading platform, dedicated transition team, and fully integrated tech stack, TritonPoint Partners also provides customized succession planning, estate and charitable portfolio construction, and alternative investment solutions.

“TritonPoint Partners is built for advisors who want to own their future, independent but not alone,” said Mr. Hughes, who, in addition to serving as the new firm’s CEO, is a founding Partner of TritonPoint Partners. “Many firms focus too much on short-term cash flow and miss long-term equity opportunities. Our model ensures every firm we partner with controls its revenue, benefits from strategic guidance, and participates fully in future growth.”

Crucially, TritonPoint Partners eliminates the opaque revenue pooling, distributions and “partnership” equity, providing clear, quantified ownership. This is how advisors retain control over the benefits of their own income and growth. Key benefits begin with a transparent deal structure that optimizes short-term cash flow and long-term equity value, a dedicated CIO team to enhance investment selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, and a flat organizational structure that rewards early adopters with growth-driven equity expansion.

“Culture is defined by how a firm makes decisions, and we’ve built TritonPoint Partners to have an owner advisor mindset,” said Mr. Hughes. “Our goal is to provide the highest level of support without the lowest common denominator types of restrictions so commonly experienced by advisors, so that advisors can focus on their clients and businesses.”

TritonPoint Wealth is a member of the Dynasty Network of independent financial advisory firms.

Dynasty Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor to management in the structuring and launch of TritonPoint Partners.

About TritonPoint Partners

TritonPoint Partners is an independent advisory firm designed to empower firms with flexibility, technology, and resources to grow and scale. As an affiliated but separate firm from TritonPoint Wealth, TritonPoint Partners offers a multi-custodial, open-architecture model that allows advisors to customize their investment approach while benefiting from each stage of firm growth. The firm is backed by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in wealth management, estate planning, succession planning, operations, and investment strategy.

For more information, please visit www.tritonpointpartners.com.

About TritonPoint Wealth

TritonPoint Wealth is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) managing approximately $1.8 billion in client assets. The firm provides customized financial planning, investment management, and advisory services to business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net-worth families across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.tritonpointwealth.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

