Triton Digital Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for September 2023

The Ranker provides insight into the Top 150 Podcasts as well as the Top 150 Australian-Made Podcasts, the Top Publishers in Australia, and the Top Sales Representatives in Australia from 1 September through 30 September 2023, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.

For the September 2023 reporting period, the top three publishers were ARN/iHeart again at #1, LiSTNR (SCA) again at #2, and Audioboom climbing back to #3.

The top three podcasts for both the Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker included Hamish & Andy (LiSTNR (SCA)) again at #1, Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) again at #2, and Shameless (Shameless Media) climbing to #3.

This month the Ranker introduced a new publisher, Australian Birth Stories, which debuted in both the Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker and the Top Podcast Ranker. The podcast Australian Birth Stories launched seven years ago and has become an educational podcast covering topics on pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

“With over 400 episodes, 14 million downloads and a virtual village that informs and supports Australian families, we’re thrilled to take the next step and join the Australian Podcast Ranker. The podcast is a collection of women’s stories that has grown to be a trusted and respected pregnancy and birth resource that’s endorsed by the Australian College of Midwives as certified professional development. Now we have the opportunity to take this beautiful library of personal stories to the wider community and make birth education accessible to the 300,000 Australians who welcome a baby every year,” said Sophie Walker, Founder & Host, Australian Birth Stories.

There were several debuts for the Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker and the Top Podcast Ranker including Do You F*cking Mind? (LiSTNR (SCA)), Your Answer Matters (LiSTNR (SCA)), and High Scrollers (NOVA Entertainment).

Over My Dead Body (Wondery), Dying Rose (News Corp Australia), Tradies (Clubby Sports), and more debuted in the Top Podcast Ranker. Red Hot The Pod (DM Podcasts) debuted in the 150 Australian-Made Ranker.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Adore Beauty, All Ears English, Audioboom, ARN/iHeart, Bloke in a Bar, Bravecasting, Clubby Sports, DM Podcasts, Equity Mates Media, Iconoclast (formerly known as ‘The Chaser’), LiSTNR (SCA), Mamamia, Motorsport Podcast Network, NBCUniversal News Group, News Corp Australia, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Nine, NOVA Entertainment, Podshape, Schwartz Media, Shameless Media, SiriusXM Podcast Network, Special Broadcasting Service, Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Sport Social Podcast Network, Studio71, Squiz Media, The Horde, West Australian Newspapers, and Wondery.

To view the full results of this Ranker, participate in the ranker or sign up to receive future rankers, please visit: http://australianpodcastranker.com/.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

