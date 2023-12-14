Triton Digital Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for November 2023

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the November 2023 Australian Podcast Ranker.





With the influx of new podcasts, we’ve increased our numbers for both the Top Podcasts and Top Australian-Made Podcasts to now include the top 200. The Ranker also provides insights into the Top Publishers in Australia, and the Top Sales Representatives in Australia from 1 November through 30 November 2023, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Podcast Ranker and Top 200 Australian-Made Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

For this reporting period, the top three publishers were ARN/iHeart again at #1, LiSTNR (SCA) again at #2, and Australian Broadcasting Corporation debuting in at #3.

The top three podcasts for both the Top Podcast Ranker and Top 200 Australian-Made Ranker included Hamish & Andy (LiSTNR (SCA)) again at #1, Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) again at #2, and Shameless (Shameless Media) again at #3.

This month the Ranker introduced a new publisher, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, which is known for several podcasts, including Conversations, ABC News Daily, and If You’re Listening, that debuted within the top 25 for both the Top 200 Australian-Made Ranker and Top Podcast Ranker.

ABC Head of Audio Ben Latimer said: “We’re delighted to be working with Triton to measure the impact of the ABC’s podcasts and audio on demand content.”

“This is an incredible result for the ABC in our first ranking. It’s exciting to see the range of titles that have performed well from across our podcast slate.”

The Top 200 Australian-Made Ranker and the Top Podcast Ranker saw additional debuts this month, which included 7News Headlines (ARN/iHeart), Head Game (NOVA Entertainment), The Lady Vanishes (ARN/iHeart), and more.

Burden of Guilt (ARN/iHeart), The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter (Wondery), Nothing To Wear (Mamamia), Crim City (News Corp Australia), and more debuted in the Top Podcast Ranker.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Adore Beauty, All Ears English, Audioboom, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ARN/iHeart, Bloke in a Bar, Bravecasting, Clubby Sports, DM Podcasts, Equity Mates Media, HODD Media, LiSTNR (SCA), Mamamia, Motorsport Podcast Network, NBCUniversal News Group, News Corp Australia, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Nine, NOVA Entertainment, Podshape, Schwartz Media, Shameless Media, SiriusXM Podcast Network, Special Broadcasting Service, Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Sport Social Podcast Network, Squiz Media, The Horde, West Australian Newspapers, and Wondery.

To view the full results of this Ranker, participate in the ranker or sign up to receive future rankers, please visit: http://australianpodcastranker.com/.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

