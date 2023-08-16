Triton Digital Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for July 2023

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the July 2023 Australian Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 150 Podcasts as well as the Top 150 Australian-Made Podcasts, the Top Publishers in Australia, and the Top Sales Representatives in Australia from 1 July through 31 July 2023, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.





The Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

For this reporting period the top three publishers were ARN/iHeart again at #1, LiSTNR (SCA) again at #2, and Audioboom again at #3.

The top three podcasts for both the Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker included Hamish & Andy (LiSTNR (SCA)) again at #1, Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) again at #2, and Mamamia Out Loud (Mamamia) again at #3.

There were several debuts for the Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker including Crime Insiders (LiSTNR (SCA)), Picture Discuss (ARN/iHeart), and Luke and Sassy Scott (LiSTNR (SCA)).

The Top Podcast Ranker also had several debutes including Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group), The Streaming Service with Justin Hill (LiSTNR (SCA)), The Girlfriends (ARN/iHeart), and The Frankston Murders (Audioboom).

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Adore Beauty, All Ears English, Audioboom, ARN/iHeart, Bloke in a Bar, DM Podcasts, Equity Mates Media, Iconoclast (formerly known as ‘The Chaser’), LiSTNR (SCA), Mamamia, Motorsport Podcast Network, NBCUniversal News Group, News Corp Australia, Nine, NOVA Entertainment, Podshape, Producey, Schwartz Media, Shameless Media, SiriusXM Podcast Network, Special Broadcasting Service, Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Sport Social Podcast Network, Studio71, Squiz Media, The Horde, West Australian Newspapers, and Wondery.

To view the full results of this Ranker, participate in the ranker or sign up to receive future rankers, please visit: http://australianpodcastranker.com/.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

