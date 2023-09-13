Triton Digital Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for August 2023

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the August 2023 Australian Podcast Ranker.





The Ranker provides insight into the Top 150 Podcasts as well as the Top 150 Australian-Made Podcasts, the Top Publishers in Australia, and the Top Sales Representatives in Australia from 1 August through 31 August 2023, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. For the month of August, there were 90M downloads.

The Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

For the August 2023 reporting period the top three publishers were ARN/iHeart again at #1, LiSTNR (SCA) again at #2, and the SiriusXM Podcast Network climbing up to #3.

The top three podcasts for both the Top Podcast Ranker and Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker included Hamish & Andy (LiSTNR (SCA)) again at #1, Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) again at #2, and Mamamia Out Loud (Mamamia) again at #3.

This month the Ranker introduced a new publisher, Bravecasting, which publishes the Australian True Crime podcast that has debuted in the Top 20 Podcasts for both the Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker and the Top Podcast Ranker with over 264K listeners.

“We are grateful to have a platform to share these unique stories and to have such a loyal audience,” Meshel Laurie, creator of Australian True Crime and Founder of Bravecasting said. “Joining the Australian Podcast Ranker will help us unlock new opportunities and provide us with the insights to take the listener experience to a new level.”

“Meshel was one of the first to move into the podcast space and Australian True Crime is now a premium heritage brand that advertisers trust,” said Simon Baggs, Podcast Consultant for Bravecasting. ”Passion, hard work and consistency has led to its continued success and large dedicated audience.”

There were several debuts for the Top 150 Australian-Made Ranker and the Top Podcast Ranker including Your News Now (ARN/iHeart), Secrets We Keep (LiSTNR (SCA)), Two Doting Dads (ARN/iHeart), and more.

Just B with Bethenny Frankel (ARN/iHeart), Luke And Sassy Scott (LiSTNR (SCA)), Credlin (News Corp Australia), and more debuted in the Top Podcast Ranker.

Out Of The Ordinary (Podshape), Dying Rose (News Corp Australia), The Shameless Book Club (Shameless Media), and more debuted in the 150 Australian-Made Ranker.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Adore Beauty, All Ears English, Audioboom, ARN/iHeart, Bloke in a Bar, Bravecasting, Clubby Sports, DM Podcasts, Equity Mates Media, Iconoclast (formerly known as ‘The Chaser’), LiSTNR (SCA), Mamamia, Motorsport Podcast Network, NBCUniversal News Group, News Corp Australia, Nine, NOVA Entertainment, Podshape, Schwartz Media, Shameless Media, SiriusXM Podcast Network, Special Broadcasting Service, Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Sport Social Podcast Network, Studio71, Squiz Media, The Horde, West Australian Newspapers, and Wondery.

To view the full results of this Ranker, participate in the ranker or sign up to receive future rankers, please visit: http://australianpodcastranker.com/.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

