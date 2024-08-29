Triton Digital Partners With NOVA Entertainment to Revolutionize Audio Advertising in Australia

NOVA Selects Triton Digital’s Sounder To Offer End-to-End Solution for Audio Advertising

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced its partnership with NOVA Entertainment, Australia’s leading independent audio entertainment business, to implement Triton’s Sounder solution across NOVA’s audio portfolio, marking a significant step forward in publisher-led audio advertising in Australia.





The partnership will introduce Sounder’s advanced contextual targeting capabilities, brand suitability, and cutting-edge podcast promotional tools, giving NOVA Entertainment unprecedented control over its audio advertising ecosystem through an end-to-end solution. Key features include:

Best-in-Class Contextual Targeting: Sounder’s advanced contextual targeting ensures ads are placed alongside the most relevant content, maximizing campaign effectiveness across NOVA’s audio properties.

Premium Brand Placement: Sounder’s robust brand suitability measures provide peace of mind for advertisers engaging with NOVA’s diverse audience.

AI-Powered Promotional Tools: Innovative podcast promotion tools will enhance discovery and engagement, driving listenership and monetization opportunities for NOVA’s growing podcast portfolio.

“Our partnership with NOVA Entertainment exemplifies our commitment to providing publisher-led end-to-end solutions that drive innovation in the audio industry,” said Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy for APAC at Triton Digital. “By combining Triton’s technology with NOVA’s market leadership, we’re creating an ecosystem where publishers have full control over their advertising chain, from contextual targeting to brand safety and beyond.”

Through this partnership, Triton Digital continues to solidify its presence in the Australian market. This news builds on the momentum from the launch of Demos+ in Australia last year which provides advertisers with advanced audience segmentation capabilities, driving more targeted and effective campaigns across the region. Furthermore, Triton Digital releases a monthly Australian Podcast Ranker offering unparalleled insights on the digital audio landscape, helping publishers and advertisers make informed decisions.

“Integrating the Sounder solution into our offering is further demonstration of how we’re building class-leading commercial products for our customers,” said Tim Armstrong, Director of Digital Capability and Data at NOVA Entertainment. “This technology not only allows us to offer unparalleled targeting and brand safety to our advertisers but also enhances our ability to promote and monetize our diverse audio content effectively. It’s a game-changer that puts the power back in the hands of creators and publishers.”

Triton Digital acquired Sounder in March 2024 to bring Sounder’s brand suitability solutions and AI-powered podcast understanding to Triton Digital’s existing audio streaming and podcasting technology. The acquisition has enabled a more seamless, data-driven advertising experience for brands, agencies, publishers, and podcasters such as NOVA Entertainment.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About NOVA Entertainment

NOVA Entertainment is Australia’s leading independent audio entertainment business, creating unforgettable experiences loved and shared by listeners. NOVA’s market-leading platforms span every aspect of the audio experience, live and on demand, underpinned by the creativity, expertise and innovation required to create meaningful connections between brands and the audience. NOVA Entertainment has the highest total audience of any Australian metro network with almost 6.3 million listeners.

