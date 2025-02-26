Triton Digital Announces Podcast Feed Drops and Multiple-Step Scheduler for Omny Studio

New Promotional Tools Empower Publishers to Optimize Cross-Promotion and Streamline Content Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced its new Feed Drops feature to streamline cross-promotion and expand audience reach for podcasters is available on the Omny Studio platform. Omny Studio is Triton Digital’s premier enterprise podcasting platform and hosts over 70,000 podcasts worldwide.

Feed Drops empowers podcasters to seamlessly share episodes between shows, with custom titling, descriptions, and other metadata, enabling cross-promotion of new and existing shows, expansion to new audiences, and sustained listener engagement through fresh content. This functionality allows for easy customization of the dropped episode, including customized titles and episode numbers, to fit the context of the new program. One of the top ways in which people discover new podcasts is through recommendations and word of mouth, and Feed Drops makes it easy for podcasters to expose listeners of high performing shows to new releases, enabling success from the start.

Podcasters can schedule Feed Drops to go live immediately or at a later time, providing maximum flexibility for their content strategy. This new feature puts control in the hands of publishers while maintaining accurate download attribution to the source program for valuable performance insights.

ARN, one of Australia’s leading broadcast and on-demand audio companies, has been using Feed Drops in beta with select titles to better cross promote new episodes across shows in their vast and popular catalogue.

“Feed Drops has revamped our cross-promotion strategy. It allows us to easily share content between our diverse range of podcasts, reaching and engaging audiences with ease,” said Corey Layton, Head of Digital Audio at ARN.

In addition to Feed Drops, Triton Digital also recently launched Multi-Step Scheduler, which allows for content management flexibility in Omny Studio. Podcasters can now create multiple publishing changes in a single session, streamlining when content becomes available to different listeners, creating exclusive content experiences, and making episodes available to specific audience segments.

“In today’s competitive podcasting landscape, easy content management and cross-promotion is essential, but these can be time consuming and demanding tasks,” said Sharon Taylor, Executive Vice President for Podcast and Content Delivery at Triton Digital. “Feed Drops and Multiple-Step Scheduler give creators a new level of control, allowing them to schedule, share, and strategically position their content with ease and precision.”

To learn more about Triton Digital, please visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry.

Media Contact

Moxie Communications Group for Triton Digital

tritondigital@moxiegrouppr.com