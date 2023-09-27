Trio-Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

Trio-Tech CEO, S.W. Yong, Appointed Chairman of the Board
VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
S.W. Yong, CEO and newly elected Chairman said, “Challenging conditions in the global semiconductor industry had a significant impact on Trio-Tech’s performance this past year, especially in the fourth fiscal quarter. Through proactive management of the business, we nevertheless maintained solid operating margins, significantly improved cash flow and delivered a profitable quarter and year. What’s more, we enhanced our cash-rich balance sheet, reduced debt and increased shareholders’ equity. A constant focus on improving our balance sheet enables the Company to be well positioned for investing in opportunities to create new revenue streams, improve profitability and enhance shareholder value.
“While we are very pleased that testing services revenue increased 18.8% for the year, primarily attributable to our subsidiaries in China, the Company experienced a softening of demand for testing services in the second half of fiscal 2023. Testing services revenue is vulnerable to escalating US-China tensions, and we are taking steps to minimize this risk by exploring opportunities for diversification.
“Trio-Tech closed the fiscal year with near-record backlog and market demand for semiconductor equipment shows signs of a gradual recovery as we enter fiscal 2024. Distribution revenue is also projected to increase in fiscal 2024 as the demand for our value-added products shows encouraging signs. With due caution about the overall tone of the semiconductor industry and economic prospects in China, we remain optimistic for continued growth in Trio-Tech’s core businesses in the new fiscal year.
“The semiconductor industry has experienced periods of rapid growth and downturns, often in connection with, or in anticipation of, maturing product cycles of both semiconductor companies, customer products and general economic conditions. Consequently, we are increasing our efforts to expand our lines of businesses to reduce the risks associated with a single industry focus and customer concentration.”
Board of Directors Appoints S.W. Yong Chairman of the Board
Trio-Tech’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of CEO, Mr. Siew Wai Yong, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective September 20, 2023. “Mr. Yong joined the Company in 1976 and has been an exceptional leader during his tenure as President and CEO since September 1990. With his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Yong will continue to play a key role shaping the direction of the Company and its long-term success,” said the Board of Directors.
“I would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve as the Chairman and feel honored to take on this additional role. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Mr. A. Charles Wilson for his guidance and his contributions as Chairman over the many years of his distinguished service. I look forward to working with the Board and our Management to support the company’s continued growth,” said Mr. Yong.
Fourth Quarter Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 23.3% to $9,079,000 from $11,834,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, reflecting a 52.8% decrease in distribution revenue and a 33.1% decrease in manufacturing revenue. Testing services revenue was essentially flat.
Gross margin decreased 28.2% to $2,290,000, or 25.2% of revenue, compared to $3,190,000, or 27.0% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Income from operations was $129,000 compared to $857,000 for the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $162,000, or $0.04 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $790,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Backlog at June 30, 2023 was $17,437,000. This compares to record backlog of $17,463,000 at June 30, 2022.
Fiscal 2023 Results
Fiscal 2023 testing services revenue increased 18.8% to $23,130,000 from $19,477,000 in fiscal 2022, led by higher sales at the Company’s new China joint venture subsidiary. This increase was partially offset by a 43.2% decline in distribution segment revenue to $6,270,000 from $11,037,000 in fiscal 2022. Manufacturing revenue increased to $13,827,000 compared to $13,526,000 in fiscal 2022. Total fiscal 2023 revenue was $43,250,000 compared to revenue of $44,065,000 for fiscal 2022.
Fiscal 2023 gross margin declined slightly to $11,705,000 compared to $11,733,000 for fiscal 2022 and improved to 27.1% of revenue compared to 26.6% of revenue for fiscal 2022.
Operating expenses increased to $9,477,000, or 21.9% of revenue, compared to $9,380,000, or 21.3% of revenue for fiscal 2022.
Net income attributable to our common shareholders for fiscal 2023 was $1,544,000, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2,395,000, or $0.57 per diluted share, for fiscal 2022.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 were $7,583,000, compared to $7,698,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 increased to $29,571,000, or $7.22 per outstanding share, compared to $28,002,000, or $6.88 per outstanding share, a year earlier. There were approximately 4,096,680 and 4,071,680 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
About Trio‑Tech
Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech’s semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company’s Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.
Forward Looking Statements
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Revenue
2023
2022
2023
2022
Manufacturing
2,235
3,339
13,827
13,526
Testing services
5,421
5,494
23,130
19,477
Distribution
1,415
2,999
6,270
11,037
Real estate
8
2
23
25
9,079
11,834
43,250
44,065
Cost of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
1,762
|
10,587
10,147
Cost of testing services rendered
3,845
3,819
15,658
12,960
Cost of distribution
1,164
2,496
5,228
9,147
Cost of real estate
18
20
72
78
6,789
8,644
31,545
32,332
Gross Margin
2,290
3,190
11,705
11,733
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,931
2,056
8,403
8,361
Selling
144
194
670
643
Research and development
86
82
397
375
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
—
1
7
1
Total operating expenses
2,161
2,333
9,477
9,380
Income from Operations
129
857
2,228
2,353
Other Income
Interest expense
(22
(35
(105
(122
Other income, net
155
(74
106
595
Government grant
45
228
153
228
Total other income
178
119
154
701
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
307
976
2,382
3,054
Income Tax Expenses
(148
(254
(622
(757
Income from Continuing Operations
before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax
159
722
1,760
2,297
Gain / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
2
(3
(2
2
|
NET INCOME
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
2,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net (loss) / income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
$
|
162
|
|
|
$
|
790
|
|
|
$
|
1,544
|
|
|
$
|
2,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
793
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
|
2,396
|
|
|
|
Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
790
|
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
Basic Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
|
|
4,082
|
|
|
|
3,972
|
|
|
|
4,082
|
|
|
|
3,972
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|
|
4,159
|
|
|
|
4,094
|
|
|
|
4,165
|
|
|
|
4,174
|
|
|
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (Loss) / Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
161
|
|
|
$
|
719
|
|
|
$
|
1,758
|
|
|
$
|
2,299
|
|
Foreign currency translation, net of tax
|
|
(1,137
|
)
|
|
|
(1,253
|
)
|
|
|
(616
|
)
|
|
|
(1,275
|
)
|
Comprehensive (Loss) / Income
|
|
(976
|
)
|
|
|
(534
|
)
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
(169
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (Loss) / Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
$
|
(886
|
)
|
|
$
|
(405
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,105
|
|
|
$
|
1,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
7,583
|
|
$
|
7,698
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
6,627
|
|
|
5,420
|
Trade account receivables, net
|
|
9,804
|
|
|
11,592
|
Other receivables
|
|
939
|
|
|
998
|
Inventories, net
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
2,258
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
694
|
|
|
1,215
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
274
|
|
|
—
|
Financed sales receivable
|
|
16
|
|
|
21
|
Restricted term deposit
|
|
739
|
|
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
|
28,827
|
|
|
29,202
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
100
|
|
|
169
|
Investment properties, net
|
|
474
|
|
|
585
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
8,344
|
|
|
8,481
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,609
|
|
|
3,152
|
Other assets
|
|
116
|
|
|
137
|
Financed sales receivable
|
|
—
|
|
|
17
|
Restricted term deposits
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
1,678
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
13,359
|
|
|
14,219
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
42,186
|
|
$
|
43,421
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Lines of credit
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
929
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,660
|
|
|
2,401
|
Accrued expense
|
|
5,568
|
|
|
6,004
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
418
|
|
|
787
|
Current portion of bank loans payable
|
|
475
|
|
|
472
|
Current portion of finance leases
|
|
107
|
|
|
118
|
Current portion of operating leases
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
1,218
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
9,326
|
|
|
11,929
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
|
|
877
|
|
|
1,272
|
Finance leases, net of current portion
|
|
42
|
|
|
119
|
Operating leases, net of current portion
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
1,934
|
Income taxes payable, net of current portion
|
|
255
|
|
|
137
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
594
|
|
|
28
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
3,289
|
|
|
3,490
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$
|
12,615
|
|
$
|
15,419
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,096,680 and 4,071,680
|
|
|
|
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
|
|
12,819
|
|
|
12,750
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
4,708
|
Accumulated retained earnings
|
|
10,763
|
|
|
9,219
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income-translation adjustments
|
|
758
|
|
|
1,197
|
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity
|
|
29,406
|
|
|
27,874
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
165
|
|
|
128
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
29,571
|
|
|
28,002
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
42,186
|
|
$
|
43,421
Contacts
Company Contact:
Siew Wai Yong
Chairman & CEO
(818) 787-7000
Investor Contact:
Berkman Associates
(310) 927-3108
robert.jacobs@jacobscon.com