Trinity Life Sciences Offers Ways to Decrease Delays and Cut Unnecessary Budget Burn and Re-Work by Breaking Down Functional Silos

Trinity subject matter experts interact with the inner workings of life sciences from many perspectives as they engage with teams across organizations. A common observation is that teams are working in silos: often unaware of what other teams are doing, sometimes pulling in different directions and frequently experiencing frustrations. Internally, siloed working can create delays, unnecessary budget burn and re-work. Externally, it can result in negative coverage decisions or market underperformance, which ultimately impacts the patient.

Solving a Pervasive Challenge: Breaking Down Silos in Life Sciences maps out frequent pitfalls, potential solutions and key insights for four core buckets of siloed working:

Strategic planning Value proposition development Evidence generation planning Patient support programs

“It’s hard to avoid silos in large and growing pharma. Companies working at scale need to be organized into teams with clear goals and responsibilities and particular skill sets,” said Monte Smith, Managing Director, Strategic Advisory at Trinity Life Sciences. “Tensions arise because different teams are serving different customers, operating with different rules and judged by different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). But while the challenges are real, the prize for working holistically is huge: enhanced patient care and improved company performance.”

As they move towards solving the challenges inherent with siloed working, leaders within life sciences are encouraged to focus on actions and practices that will help their teams contribute more together.

“We would encourage life sciences executives to look for opportunities to visibly reinforce the fact that synergy is the goal and understand the difference between healthy challenge and passive obstruction. They should also ensure that the sense of common purpose is powerful enough to fuel creative solutions when diverse teams come together,” counseled Mary Fletcher-Louis, Managing Director & Head of the Value Center of Excellence at Trinity Life Sciences.

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. We serve over 350 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients, helping them develop the right drugs and devices for today’s market and optimize them once in market. We have a diverse staff of over 1200 people and 11 global offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

