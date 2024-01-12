Trinity Health Of New England and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Announce Multi-Year Contract with Enhanced Value-Based Healthcare and Improved Data Connectivity

Trinity Health Of New England to remain in-network for hundreds of thousands of Anthem members in Connecticut

HARTFORD & WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinity Health Of New England and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement. The agreement secures long-term access to affordable healthcare for Trinity Health patients covered by Anthem health plans.





As part of the agreement, the two organizations will accelerate their collaboration on several innovative initiatives, including advance data connectivity and value-based care (VBC) models designed to improve health outcomes and better control costs for care for Trinity Health patients covered by Anthem health plans.

Trinity Health and Anthem will incorporate Epic Payer Platform into regular operations, a technology that will streamline secure patient data flow between the organizations, bolster operational efficiency, accelerate approval processes, and improve patient outcomes. The platform’s Clinical Data Exchange simplifies processes and reduces the administrative burden for medical teams, allowing doctors to spend less time doing paperwork and more time treating patients.

“We are pleased that an agreement with Anthem could be reached without disruption to patient care,” said Montez Carter, PharmD, FACHE, President and CEO, Trinity Health Of New England. “Trinity Health Of New England looks forward to our continued partnership with Anthem in serving our communities with the high-quality care people need and trust.”

While Trinity Health and Anthem have long partnered on VBC delivery and quality-based payment models, the new agreement expands that work to include Anthem’s advanced VBC methodology. This represents further progress in moving toward healthcare models that align payment with improved health outcomes and reduced cost trends.

“We have a great opportunity to work more closely with Trinity Health to streamline how our two organizations share clinical information to ensure more efficient, coordinated care,” said Lou Gianquinto, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “In addition, aligning payments with health outcomes instead of on the volume of care provided is a win-win for employers and consumers in our state. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership.”

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at www.trinity-health.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Trinity Health of New England

Trinity Health Of New England is an integrated nonprofit health care delivery system formed in 2015 and is a member of Trinity Health located in Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation serving communities in 22 states. Trinity Health Of New England is comprised of Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut; Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, Connecticut; Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut; Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital, and Brightside for Families and Children in Springfield, Massachusetts; and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, a primary and multi-specialty physician group with locations across Connecticut and western Massachusetts. Visit TrinityHealthOfNE.org for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @THOfNewEngland.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

