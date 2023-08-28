Trinity Group Realty joins the Blok Family

— With an eye on growth, the full-service brokerage distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive service to its agents —

AZLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blok is delighted to announce its latest partnership with Trinity Group Realty, a North Texas based brokerage that has evolved from a top producing team of agents to a full-service brokerage offering with the services provided by Blok. Founded by Chris Reeves, the brokerage has plans to grow its team yearly, with a target to increase its numbers to 36 by the end of 2024.





“We partnered with Blok because it gave us the opportunity to launch our brokerage with the necessary tools in place,” says Chris Reeves, Realtor® at Trinity Group Realty. “Blok handles the non-core functions including back office, contract to close, financials and marketing so we can do what we do best – sell houses.”

Trinity Group Realty has already made a name for itself thanks to its exceptional customer service, speedy follow-ups and word-of-mouth referrals. The group was founded to provide better operational and administrative support to its agents, freeing them up to provide the white-glove service that the brokerage’s brand is built on. Its partnership with Blok gives Trinity Group Realty support to do just that, as well as to grow its business to meet the growing demand for property in the North Texas region.

According to Chase Knowles, Co-Founder of Blok, “Trinity Group Realty’s visionary approach of liberating agents from administrative burdens underscores their commitment to driving agent success. Enabling dedicated agents to focus on their core competencies is the linchpin to building an impactful real estate business. We’re eagerly anticipating the promising trajectory that lies ahead for this dynamic brokerage.”

About Blok

With Blok, Real Estate Agents can own their own brokerage and unique brokerage brand. By providing brand development, marketing, technology, transaction, compliance, accounting, broker and legal services, Blok enables top Real Estate Agents, Teams and Boutique Brokerages to focus on serving their customers. To learn more about Blok visit https://blokpartners.co.

About Trinity Group Realty

Founded in 2017 as a team by Realtor® Chris Reeves, Trinity Group Realty is headquartered in Fort Worth in North Texas. With over three decades of combined real estate expertise, Chris and his team strive to exceed client expectations. As a full-scale brokerage, Trinity Group Realty has a mission to educate, impart knowledge, and deliver value to their clients and agents. For more information, visit https://trinitygrouprealty.com.

