Trinasolar US Takes Legal Action to Protect TOPCon Technology Patents

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar products and solutions, today announced it filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court of Delaware and a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to protect its TOPCon technology patents from infringement by Canadian Solar, Inc. and related entities.





U.S. District Court of Delaware



To protect its intellectual property, Trinasolar filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Delaware that concerns Canadian Solar products sold in the U.S. that infringe on Trina’s intellectual property (IP). The action underscores Trina’s commitment to defending its TOPCon technology and holds accountable any entities that compromise its patented technology.

International Trade Commission (ITC)



Trina’s complaint with the ITC requests a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order against Canadian Solar, Inc. and related entities. The limited exclusion order will bar Canadian Solar’s importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components thereof, and products containing the same that infringe Trina’s patents. The cease-and-desist order will prevent the sale of inventoried products within the U.S.

“Trinasolar takes patent infringement very seriously and we will always take the necessary action to protect our intellectual property,” said Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. “We have significantly invested in our company’s TOPCon technology and need to make sure we protect our patents accordingly.” Trina is confident that it will prevail, reinforcing its determination to protect its intellectual property rights.

Trina owns more than 2,000 patents, including a significant number of core TOPCon technology patents, that protect the company’s intellectual property (IP) rights to critical N-type TOPCon technology used in solar module production.

Patent rights grant legal protection, and any entity that attempts to replicate, use, or sell without authorization may face patent infringement, and/or monetary damages. Patent infringement can result in lawsuits, as in the cases filed by Trinasolar. Trina’s legal actions against Canadian Solar, Inc. and related entities, are the most recent of other patent infringement actions pending against the company.

For more information on Trinasolar’s cell and module patents, visit the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website.

