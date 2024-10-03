Trina Solar Initiates Legal Action to Enforce TOPCon Technology Patents

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar products and solutions, today announced it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent Runergy and Adani Green Energy Ltd from improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Trina patents relating to TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell technology.





“Protecting the integrity of Trina’s TOPCon technology is critical,” said Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. “We are committed to defending our innovations and will take decisive action against any infringement on our intellectual property.”

Trina’s complaint requests that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against Runergy and Adani to bar the importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components thereof, and products containing the same that infringe Trina’s patents. Trina currently has separate patent infringement suits relating to TOPCon technology pending against Runergy in the District of Delaware and the Central District of California.

Trina owns over 2000 patents, including a significant number of core TOPCon technology patents, in addition to PERC and Heterojunction (HJT) patents. The patents protect Trina’s IP rights to critical N-type TOPCon technology used in solar module production and strengthen Trina’s position as the market leader in providing TOPCon products for customers. Trina is actively reviewing possible patent infringement by other manufacturers supplying the U.S. market.

“We are proud of our extensive patent portfolio and invite collaboration with U.S. partners who adhere to proper protocols for utilizing our patented technology,” said Zhu. “Our technological innovations and intellectual property, along with Trina’s fully compliant supply chain, are crucial for driving the success of solar manufacturing in the U.S.”

More information on Trina Solar’s cell and module patents can be found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the World Intellectual Property (WIPO) websites.

About Trinasolar



Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end of March 2024, Trinasolar has shipped more than 205GW of modules. The company is currently developing a 5GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas. Trinasolar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market’s strong confidence in Trina’s product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey 7 years in a row, has won “Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC for 4 consecutive years, was awarded the highest ranking, AAA, 5 times in a row in the PVTech Bankability Ratings report, and has been awarded “Top Performer” by PVEL for 10 consecutive years.

Trinasolar’s global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 170 countries and regions. With its mission of “Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

