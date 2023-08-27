Trilliant’s Corporate Commitment to Sustainability Reinforced with Certifications, Awards

Recertifications from DEKRA and ECORESPONSIBLE and awards for sustainability validate the company’s ongoing pledge to customers and employees

Trilliant previously announced its Integrated Management System was recertified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015. Recently, DEKRA Audits has also recertified Trilliant in the following areas, solidifying Trilliant’s commitment to sustainable business operations:

ISO 27001:2013 standard for information security management systems (ISMS): ISO 27001 is the world’s best-known standard for ISMS and defines requirements an ISMS must meet. The standard provides companies with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

ISO 45001:2018 standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S) management: ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for an OH&S management system. It gives guidance for its use to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.

In June 2023, Trilliant was recertified for the ECORESPONSIBLE™ Certification, progressing to Level #2 (Performance). This certification in sustainable development management is part of an ongoing four-level improvement process, designed to help organizations improve their overall performance in economic, environmental, social and governance terms. By making strategic decisions regarding sustainable development through their ECORESPONSIBLE practices, organizations show their tangible contribution to sustainable development. In doing so, they reduce their ecological impact and improve their value chain.

Trilliant is also the recipient of a 2022 EcoVadis Silver medal and placed in the top 19 percent within its industry. EcoVadis has grown to become the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000+ rated companies. EcoVadis medals recognize companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology. Companies must also meet specific licensing and eligibility criteria.

Trilliant’s office in Granby, Québec, was recently recognized by the City of Granby with an Environmental Recognition Award. This awards honors citizens, non-profit organizations, businesses, industries and educational institutions of the City of Granby who have made an outstanding contribution to the community and its reputation through their commitment and achievements in environmental and sustainable development matters. Trilliant was honored in the Sustainable Industry category for its ECORESPONSIBLE™ certification.

Sustainability: A key pillar of Trilliant’s strategy

Trilliant understands that not only is sustainability important for future generations, but that utilities and cities want to know their vendors and suppliers are dedicated to social responsibility. To demonstrate its commitment, Trilliant is a participating member of the UN Global Compact. The compact is a global call to action for companies to support the UN’s social development goals (SDGs). Trilliant is focused on four of those goals, which continue to guide the company’s strategy and align with its mission: affordable and clean energy; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; and climate action.

“Our commitment to sustainability in our work has never been clearer,” said Andy White, Chairman and CEO, Trilliant. “Our certifications and awards enable Trilliant to be accountable and ensure that our goals and practices have a positive impact on our customers, partners and all our stakeholders. We’re also proud of our global team members who are energized to engage on initiatives that are aligned with the UN SDGs.”

As the company looks ahead, it has engaged COESIO — third-party sustainability experts — to finalize and support the implementation of Trilliant’s Net Zero plan. Trilliant will share its progress and impact in a future update.

