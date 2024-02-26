Trilliant to Highlight Essential Solutions for Utilities and Smart Cities at DISTRIBUTECH 2024

Mission-critical technology to be featured includes next-generation networks, AMI for Smart Water,

Sub-metering and advanced Analytics & Data Services

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMI—DISTRIBUTECH 2024 — Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, will participate in DISTRIBUTECH 2024 in Orlando, FL, as both a sponsor and exhibitor from February 27-29, 2024.





DISTRIBUTECH is a leading annual transmission and distribution event for utilities, technology providers and industry leaders that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home or business. This year’s event will be held at the Orange County Convention Center.

Trilliant will exhibit at Booth #2613 at the conference, with a focus on its mission-critical offerings and how it can help utilities and Smart Cities determine which essential solutions they may be missing from their technology “puzzle.” The company will highlight how its solutions fit together to help customers achieve successful outcomes, with demos and details about its device-independent platform, leading network communications technologies, flexible applications and more. Trilliant will also run “The Perfect Fit Sweepstakes” at its booth, featuring daily prize drawings for eligible registered utility and city DISTRIBUTECH attendees.

“We look forward to connecting with our customers and partners at DISTRIBUTECH each year. It’s an opportunity to have valuable discussions as well as the chance to showcase our key technology innovations that will help our customers help their customers,” said Andrew C. White, Chairman and CEO at Trilliant. “This year in particular, as utilities and Smart Cities continue to work towards enhanced, streamlined processes, we’re focused more than ever on supporting them on their path to achieve improved energy and data management. As these organizations examine their requirements and needs, Trilliant acts as a true partner, helping them evaluate how to connect the various pieces of their technology ‘puzzle’ together efficiently, sustainably and cost-effectively.”

Showcasing mission-critical solutions for energy and data management

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Trilliant continues to work with global customers to support energy innovation and meet sustainability goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience how Trilliant’s holistic Smart Grid and Smart City solution portfolios lead to improved energy and data management. Some examples of the powerful technology that will be showcased at Trilliant’s booth on the exhibition floor (Booth #2613) include:

Sub-metering (or suite metering) delivers immediate benefits and future opportunities: Businesses and property managers are continuously looking for ways to simplify management of their assets while improving customer service and their bottom line. The Trilliant Sub-metering Solution provides each unit within a building with its own dedicated “sub-meter,” offering residents the ability to know exactly how much energy they use in their suite and only pay for the energy they use. Developers or building owners achieve predictable electricity costs for common areas, lower overall operating expenses and reduced common area maintenance fees. The solution also enables a more efficient use of space due to the compact form factor of specially designed metering equipment versus traditional socket meters. Learn more in this blog.

AMI for Smart Water solutions provides maximum flexibility to optimize current assets in the field, and easily migrate to the next generation: A major challenge for water utilities is how to migrate away from walk-by, drive-by, and AMI 1.0 solutions to AMI 2.0 without a complete replacement of all meters. Trilliant has the most universal AMI head-end system in the industry, integrated with 300+ meter types in the electric AMI market. Trilliant brings the same "power of choice" methodology to the water and gas AMI markets.

Analytics & Data Services serve as the brain of Smart Grids and Smart Cities: As utilities begin to automate their metering, they're gathering more data than ever before. With that, there is a need to store, report and analyze information — not only from meters, but also from any sensor or electronic device connected to the grid — to improve operations and provide further value to customers. With the collected data and analytics, Trilliant enables utilities to successfully optimize and forecast customer billing, notify customers and partners of outages, and make data-informed decisions as they plan their grids for the future.

Non-Technical Loss Analytics from Trilliant addresses energy fraud, theft, or misconfigured/ malfunctioning meters. This Analytics-as-a-Service solution identifies premises with a high probability of energy theft or loss at the source, throughout a utility's entire service territory. Learn more in this blog.

Additional areas and solutions that will be featured and demonstrated at the booth include Trilliant’s next-gen networks, EV Integration, Smart Lighting, AMI 2.0 and more. Trilliant works with customers and partners around the world, supporting Smart Meter deployments for organizations such as Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in Malaysia, head-end system implementations for IntelliSmart in India, and more. Learn about some customers here, and about some partners here.

Trilliant is also pleased to again participate as a sponsor of the Ontario Pavilion with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, which will feature a delegation from the province. Attendees can visit Booth #1325 to learn about this vital industry community, Ontario’s commitment to clean energy, as well as solutions from Trilliant that support the ability to meet key sustainability goals.

To discover the power of choice first-hand and engage with our solutions experts, visit us at Booth #2613 on the Exhibition Floor. To book a one-on-one demo and meeting, contact info@trilliant.com.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com

