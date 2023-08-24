Trilliant Health Announces Open Access to Its National Provider Directory

Trilliant Health opens access to its dynamic provider directory, making information about America’s 2.7 million providers publicly available for the first time.

An application programming interface (API) and open-source toolkits will support third-party development and analysis, with basic access to the directory available at no cost.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trilliant Health, the healthcare industry’s leading analytics and market research firm, today announced that it will open access to its dynamic, national provider directory, making information about America’s 2.7 million healthcare facilities, physicians and allied health professionals publicly available for the first time.





“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has decreed that accurate provider directory information is critical to patient access, care coordination, information exchange and public health data reporting, and we agree. Our provider directory is our most important and valuable asset, and it is foundational to everything we do,” said Hal Andrews, Chief Executive Officer for Trilliant Health. “By opening access to our provider directory, we aim to drive innovation across the industry – from providers and health plans to employers and digital health entrepreneurs – to equip Americans with the information needed to make better decisions about our healthcare system.”

Accessible via an application programming interface (API), Trilliant Health’s provider directory will be supported by open-source libraries to enable third-party development and analysis. Basic access to the API is available at no cost to users, with premium licensing available for specific use cases, such as consumer applications or advanced analyses. With Trilliant Health’s provider directory API, users can:

Improve accuracy and completeness of their own provider directories to support compliance with the No Surprises Act;

Stream information about healthcare facilities, physicians and allied health professionals into consumer-facing applications;

Analyze physician behaviors and referral patterns to improve network performance, develop go-to-market strategies or build physician networks.

Trilliant Health’s provider directory was created by applying advanced algorithms to its proprietary all-payer claims dataset, which contains medical and pharmacy claims for more than 300 million Americans. The result is the industry’s most accurate and up-to-date representation of provider affiliations, taxonomies and practice patterns:

Trilliant Health has generated over 65 million novel and proprietary data points in its provider directory.

over 65 million novel and proprietary data points in its provider directory. They have corrected over two million provider data points, such as addresses and taxonomies, found in public data sources like the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES) and Physician Compare.

over two million provider data points, such as addresses and taxonomies, found in public data sources like the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System (NPPES) and Physician Compare. Leveraging billions of rows of healthcare data to automatically update their provider directory enables Trilliant Health to quickly expand their feature set, such as incorporating provider-specific rates or a value score that correlates cost to quality.

“I cannot overstate the complexity involved in building this dataset,” said Deepesh Chandra, Chief Analytics Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health. “To replicate the provider directory at scale would be challenging, if not impossible, for most other industry participants. It would require an enormous investment, not only in data and compute power but also in the engineering talent to make sense of a dataset of that scale.”

“Our provider directory is the product of years of work by our data science and engineering teams,” said Matthew O’Neill, Chief Data Officer for Trilliant Health. “We are excited to share it with the broader community of healthcare developers, with the hopes it will lead to innovations that can benefit every American. The provider directory will be the foundation of our API offerings because it underpins almost every interaction with the health economy, whether it is an analyst performing a market share calculation or a patient trying to schedule an appointment.”

“As CMS and Congress pursue price transparency initiatives to constrain the cost of healthcare, we are pleased to do our part to provide more transparent access to information about America’s healthcare providers,” said Andrews. “A dynamic provider directory is the starting point to answering the most basic questions about healthcare providers. Which providers are in a market, what health plans do they accept and who provides the best value for money, i.e., the intersection of cost and quality? With an increasing focus on price transparency, understanding provider-level details is essential.”

Learn more about Trilliant Health’s provider directory: https://www.trillianthealth.com/solutions/provider-directory

About Trilliant Health

Trilliant Health combines healthcare industry expertise, market research and predictive analytics to form Evidence-Based Strategy for Healthcare™. Trilliant Health’s proprietary analytics platform produces a comprehensive understanding of local market dynamics providing exponentially better data insights to maximize returns from growth strategies.

Contacts

Anna Jordan



media@trillianthealth.com

229.506.2578