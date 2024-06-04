Trifecta Collective LLC Acquires TRANSACT from the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) – A Game-Changing Move in Fintech Events

Event becomes fourth addition to Trifecta Collective’s rapidly growing portfolio

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trifecta Collective LLC, owned and backed by GreyLion, a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on high-growth businesses, today announced the acquisition of TRANSACT from the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA).





TRANSACT is the market-leading event in the payments processing industry that convenes annually. This year’s event, which was held April 17-19 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, featured more than 250 exhibitors and 3,000 attendees. The 2025 show is scheduled to take place April 2-4, 2025, and will again be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event rotates between Las Vegas and Atlanta.

“Partnering with Trifecta and GreyLion paves the way for elevating TRANSACT to unprecedented levels of quality and value,” said Jodie Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of ETA. “We are excited to collaborate and continue expanding the show for many years to come as we seek to better serve the payments and fintech industry and further position TRANSACT as a market-leading event.”

Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Trifecta Collective, said, “I am delighted to welcome TRANSACT to Trifecta’s portfolio. This vibrant and influential show is a testament to ETA’s strategic efforts in building a strong, reputable brand within the fintech industry. We eagerly anticipate leveraging our partnership with ETA and our experience in the tradeshow industry to further propel TRANSACT’s success.”

More information on TRANSACT, Powered by ETA, can be found at www.etatransact.com.

“TRANSACT is a valuable addition to Trifecta Collective’s expanding portfolio. We are confident that the combined leadership of Trifecta and ETA will ensure the event’s long-term success,” said Ryan Anderson, Partner at GreyLion.

Trifecta Collective’s acquisition of TRANSACT is its third trade show transaction completed and builds on the team’s acquisitions of the North American Trailer Dealer Association, NATDA Trailer Show, and the International Mass Timber Conference.

Nick Curci of Corporate Solutions in Westport, Connecticut was the exclusive advisor to Electronic Transactions Association in arranging, structuring, and negotiating this transaction.

About the Electronic Transactions Association

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Its members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $47 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com.

About GreyLion

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. We seek to partner with existing owners and management teams across the consumer, industrial, software and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25-$125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. GreyLion currently manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.greylion.com.

